Doris Ann Reynolds Witt
Doris, 93, suffered a stroke on Friday, December 24, 2021 and died from complications on Sunday, December 26, 2021.
Born May 29, 1928 in Lynchburg, she was the youngest child of P.H. and Isabel Meredith Reynolds. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband of 71 years, Raymond O. (Tom) Witt, two sisters, Jane Coleman and Eileen White and one brother, E. Donald Reynolds.
She is survived by her two children, Susan Witt Shamblin (Danny) of Lynchburg and Thomas O. Witt (Sarah) of Winchester; four grandchildren, William Shamblin (Bethany) of Vinton, Ryan Witt (Samantha) of Arvada, Colo., Tyler Witt of Lakewood, Colo., Colby Witt of Nederland, Texas; four great-grandchildren, Carter, Easton and Colton Shamblin and Charlotte Witt.
Doris graduated from Holy Cross Academy, attended St Joseph's College in Maryland, and Phillips Business College in Lynchburg. After her marriage to Tom she was a homemaker her entire life and family was always her first priority. She was loyal, generous and caring in all she did. She was an avid reader an expert seamstress and crafter, and an excellent cook. She loved learning new things and learned to use a computer in her 70's in order to keep up with all her friends and family all over the U.S.
Doris and Tom will be laid to rest together in Holy Cross Cemetery beside her parents. Honoring Doris' wishes there will not be any service or visitation.
I have fought a good fight, I have finished my course, I have kept the faith.
II Timothy 4:7
Published by The News & Advance on Jan. 2, 2022.