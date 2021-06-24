Menu
Dorland Payne
FUNERAL HOME
Whitten Monelison Chapel
3966 South Amherst Highway
Madison Heights, VA
Dorland Payne

Dorland Payne, 87, of Madison Heights, passed away on Tuesday, June 22, 2021 at Lynchburg General Hospital.

Born on May 2, 1934 in Eldred, Pa., he was the son of the late Howard Wesley Payne Sr. and the late Leah Grantier Payne. Dorland retired from the United States Navy after 23 years of service and retired from Falls Church Tool Rental as the Service Manager. During his younger years, he enjoyed playing sports, especially softball, coaching sports, and playing golf. He also enjoyed animals and nature. Dorland was a member of the American Legion Post 274 in Madison Heights and Post 177 in Fairfax. He was also a member of the VFW. Dorland was a member of Amelon United Methodist Church.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his third wife, JoAnne Paugh Payne; brothers, Howard Wesley Payne Jr. and Thomas Payne; and the mother of Brandon and Wesley, Debra List Payne.

Dorland is survived by his children, Shannon Proffitt and husband, Hugh, Todd Payne and wife, Gay, Stuart Payne, Brandon Payne and wife, Blair, and Wesley Payne and wife, Michelle; 13 grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; sister, Suzanne Pagliaccio; the mother of Shannon, Stuart, and Todd, Sharon Louise Tabor; and numerous other family members and friends.

A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, June 26, 2021 at Amelon United Methodist Church, with Pastor Mark Tinsley officiating. The family will receive friends following the service.

Whitten Monelison Chapel is assisting the Payne family (929-5712).

Published by The News & Advance on Jun. 24, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
26
Memorial service
2:00p.m.
Amelon United Methodist Church
VA
Funeral services provided by:
Whitten Monelison Chapel
Dear Gay and family, my prayers and thoughts are with you all. I know the Lord will give you all comfort and peace. Your friend in Christ, Juana
Juana and James Angus
June 26, 2021
Brandon, Wesley and family, you and your family are in my thoughts and prayers.
Fedell Coyle
June 25, 2021
Todd and family, sorry for your loss - sending our condolences from all of us in Texas.
Rodney and Jan
June 24, 2021
