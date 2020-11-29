Dorothy Anne Camden HarlowNovember 29, 1928 - November 27, 2020"I have fought the fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith." 2 Timothy 4:7Dorothy Anne Camden Harlow, 91, of Arrington, Va., passed away at her home, on Friday, November 27, 2020, just two days short of her 92nd birthday, due to the complications of Alzheimer's Disease.She was born at the home of her grandparents, William Washington Camden and Emerline Campbell Camden in Tye River, Va., on Thursday, November 29, 1928, to the late Annie Dillard Camden and William Carrington Camden. She grew up at 1729 Arrington Rd., Arrington, in a home built for her parents. She spent the majority of her married life in her home in the Village of Arrington.She was the widow of Joseph M. Harlow who passed away on August 20, 1976.In addition to her parents and husband, she was predeceased by her infant sister, Margaret Anne Camden; her brother, James William Camden; and her twin aunts, Bessie Dillard Figel and Essie Dillard Lamb.Survivors include her sons and daughters-in-law, the Rev. C. Randall Harlow, who was her primary caregiver, and William B. Harlow and wife, Pamela; granddaughter, Renay Brooks (Stephen); great-granddaughters, Kailee Brooks, and Layla Jarvis; great-grandson, Willie Jarvis; a special niece, Phyllis Morris (Jim); a sister-in-law, Mae Harlow; a special neighbor, Margaret Taylor, and a number of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.Following graduation from Lovingston High School, class of 1945, she worked for Southern Railway as a telegraph and ticket agent. In later years, she was employed at Craddock-Terry Shoe Corporation as secretary and assistant warehouse manager for twenty-nine years. She was also a member of the Quarter Century Club.She was baptized and confirmed at the age of thirteen at Centenary United Methodist Church, Arrington, which later merged with three other churches to form the Nelson United Methodist Church. A paschal candle stand and brass advent wreath ring were given to the Nelson UMC by her sons in her honor. A funeral pall was donated to the church in her memory also. She was an active member of the Women's Society of Christian Service (UMW) for thirty-eight years.Mrs. Harlow was a member of the Nelson Homemakers Club until it was dismantled. For five years, she was an active participant in the Jefferson Area Board of Aging Senior Center which met at the Nelson Center, where she played piano for the participants. She also organized a choir, composed of center participants, who sang monthly at the Lovingston Health Care Center.The family would like to express their gratitude to the following persons who provided exceptional support during her illness, the Rev. Liz Buxton, Margaret Taylor, Joyce Spencer, Carole Saunders, the Perry Family, Hospice workers, Angie Barbour, RN, Kim Swendell and Jackie Shifflett, CNAs, Deborah Harding, Social Worker, Caregivers, Gayle Douglas, Wanell Beavers and Cynthia Garner, and Kathy Nolan, Hospice Volunteer. A special note of appreciation is extended to Ann's Family Restaurant for food donations over an extended period of time.A celebration of her life will be held 11 a.m. Tuesday, December 1, 2020, at Nelson United Methodist Church with the Rev. John Campbell and Rev. C. Randall Harlow, officiating. Interment will follow at Centenary Memorial Cemetery. Viewing will be held on Monday, November 30, 2020, at Byrum-Parr Funeral Home from 9 a.m. until 7 p.m., and also an hour prior to the service at the church.The family requests that memorial contributions be made to the Centenary Memorial Cemetery, c/o Janice Wheaton, P.O. Box 495, Amherst, VA 24521, or to Nelson United Methodist Church Building Fund, 5239 Thomas Nelson Hwy., Arrington, VA 22922. The family also wishes to thank the staff of Hospice of the Piedmont for their services rendered. Donations may be sent to Hospice of the Piedmont Peter Jefferson Parkway, Suite 300, Charlottesville, VA 22911.We ask that if attending the service, please wear a mask and practice social distancing, out of respect for the family. There will be limited seating available."Many women have done excellently, but you surpass them all." Proverbs 31:30Byrum-Parr Funeral Home, Inc.P.O. Box 10, Roseland, VA 22967