Dorothy M. Atkins
1951 - 2021
BORN
1951
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Community Funeral Home, Inc - Lynchburg
909 5th Street
Lynchburg, VA
Dorothy M. Atkins

On Saturday, June 26, 2021 our mother, Dorothy M. Atkins, departed this life taking with her a shining light that will forever be missed.

Dorothy was born June 16, 1951 to the late Johnny and Mary Miller of Altavista, Va. She leaves behind two devoted children, Camille Atkins of Altavista, Va. and Carlos Atkins (Felita) of Danville, Va.; five grandchildren: Astin Calloway of Altavista, Va., Alexa Joyce of Lima, Ohio; Keyonia Hunt of Lynchburg, Va.; Nahla and Carlos Atkins of Danville, Va. as well as a host of beloved family members and friends.

The quote we will always remember: "In every bad situation, mama always found some good in it."

Unity Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc serving the Family.

Published by The News & Advance from Jun. 29 to Jul. 1, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
Community Funeral Home, Inc - Lynchburg
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
7 Entries
So sorry for your loss
marie e payne
School
July 1, 2021
I am Soo sorry to hear of Mrs Dorothy passing. From being Hill family we will miss her our laughter's on the front porch and from not seeing each other in a while. Always remember she has a special place in our hearts. I just found out about her passing. It is hard losing a mother. Look to each other thru this difficult time.
Evelyn L Boone
Family
June 30, 2021
Dorthy was a sweet person and a good friend she will be missed to her family God will give you strength and peace
Evelyn Davis
Friend
June 29, 2021
The Heart is never ready, the time is never right to say good-bye. Thinking of you with deepest sympathy and hoping that each new tomorrow will bring you comfort and peace... Wendi (Ken and Rameka Lawson)
Winnie B Hood (Dennis)
Friend
June 29, 2021
I am so sorry for your loss praying for the family
Bernice Gilbert
Other
June 29, 2021
Many heartfelt prayers to the family.
Renay Coles
Friend
June 29, 2021
I'm sorry for your lost my condolences to the family
John Tanks
School
June 29, 2021
