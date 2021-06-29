Dorothy M. AtkinsOn Saturday, June 26, 2021 our mother, Dorothy M. Atkins, departed this life taking with her a shining light that will forever be missed.Dorothy was born June 16, 1951 to the late Johnny and Mary Miller of Altavista, Va. She leaves behind two devoted children, Camille Atkins of Altavista, Va. and Carlos Atkins (Felita) of Danville, Va.; five grandchildren: Astin Calloway of Altavista, Va., Alexa Joyce of Lima, Ohio; Keyonia Hunt of Lynchburg, Va.; Nahla and Carlos Atkins of Danville, Va. as well as a host of beloved family members and friends.The quote we will always remember: "In every bad situation, mama always found some good in it."Unity Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc serving the Family.