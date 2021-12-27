Menu
Dorothy Kurtz Burgess
1931 - 2021
BORN
1931
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Whitten Timberlake Chapel
7404 Timberlake Road
Lynchburg, VA
Dorothy Kurtz Burgess

December 19, 1931 - December 24, 2021

Dorothy Ray Kurtz Burgess, age 90, of Lynchburg, Virginia, passed away on Friday, December 24, 2021 at Lynchburg General Hospital. She was born on December 19, 1931 in Rustburg, Virginia, the daughter of the late Tommie Edward. Kurtz and Vernie Bryant Kurtz. Dorothy was the wife of the late Malcolm Hart Burgess.

In addition to her parents and husband, Dorothy was predeceased by two sisters Betty Kurtz David and Verna Elizabeth Kurtz, four brothers, Thomas Edward Kurtz Jr., Dr. Robert Lee Kurtz, James Allen Kurtz, Daniel Wayne Kurtz, and one half-brother, Sam Henry Kurtz.

She is survived by her children, Malcolm Hart Burgess Jr. (Diane) of Goode, Dixie Burgess Sears (Al) of Appomattox, William Beazley Burgess (Teresa) of Red House and Jeffrey Daniel Burgess (Cheryl) of Lynchburg; 11 grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren, and a sister-in-law, Patty Dole Kurtz of Lynchburg. Also surviving are her three half-sisters, Rosa Kurtz Lamb of Lynchburg, Mary Kurtz Lenahan and Barbara Kurtz Campbell of Afton; and numerous beloved and devoted nieces and nephews, including Becky Revis and Malcolm Gowell.

Dorothy was a member of the former College Hill Baptist Church for 66 years where she was honored to serve as a Sunday school teacher, deaconess, and outreach director among other positions she was called on to serve in. She loved her family as she did her church. She enjoyed hosting family gatherings in her home on birthdays and holidays.

Dorothy graduated from E. C. Glass High School in 1949. She focused on raising her children and being a homemaker until her children were in high school. She then went to work in outside advertising for The Lynchburg News & Advance. She was quite successful in this field and attended Central Virginia Community College during her tenure at the news office. She retired from The Lynchburg News & Advance in 1985.

A graveside service will be conducted at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, December 29, 2021 at Spring Hill Cemetery with the Rev. Dr. Michael Fitzgerald officiating.

The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. on Tuesday, December 28, 2021 at Whitten Timberlake Chapel.

Published by The News & Advance on Dec. 27, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
28
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Whitten Timberlake Chapel
7404 Timberlake Road, Lynchburg, VA
Dec
29
Graveside service
1:00p.m.
Spring Hill Cemetery
VA
4 Entries
May God comfort each of the family during this difficult time. She is surely in a much better place where there is no suffering; only great joy. My deepest sympathy.
Donna Rhodenizer
Other
December 31, 2021
We're so sorry to hear of the loss of your mom. She was such a special spirit. Sending our prayers and sympathy. With Love, Patty and Mike
Patty Ware Moore and Mike Moore
Friend
December 28, 2021
I remember Dot from the old newspaper days! She was a lively lady who made a great salesperson. Prayers and sympathy to all the family.
Jan Phillips
December 27, 2021
My condolences to the family. I had the honor of caring for her. Such a sweet lady and always said thank you for everything. May God give you comfort and the knowledge to know you will be together again.
Rosa Martin
Work
December 27, 2021
