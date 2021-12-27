Dorothy Kurtz BurgessDecember 19, 1931 - December 24, 2021Dorothy Ray Kurtz Burgess, age 90, of Lynchburg, Virginia, passed away on Friday, December 24, 2021 at Lynchburg General Hospital. She was born on December 19, 1931 in Rustburg, Virginia, the daughter of the late Tommie Edward. Kurtz and Vernie Bryant Kurtz. Dorothy was the wife of the late Malcolm Hart Burgess.In addition to her parents and husband, Dorothy was predeceased by two sisters Betty Kurtz David and Verna Elizabeth Kurtz, four brothers, Thomas Edward Kurtz Jr., Dr. Robert Lee Kurtz, James Allen Kurtz, Daniel Wayne Kurtz, and one half-brother, Sam Henry Kurtz.She is survived by her children, Malcolm Hart Burgess Jr. (Diane) of Goode, Dixie Burgess Sears (Al) of Appomattox, William Beazley Burgess (Teresa) of Red House and Jeffrey Daniel Burgess (Cheryl) of Lynchburg; 11 grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren, and a sister-in-law, Patty Dole Kurtz of Lynchburg. Also surviving are her three half-sisters, Rosa Kurtz Lamb of Lynchburg, Mary Kurtz Lenahan and Barbara Kurtz Campbell of Afton; and numerous beloved and devoted nieces and nephews, including Becky Revis and Malcolm Gowell.Dorothy was a member of the former College Hill Baptist Church for 66 years where she was honored to serve as a Sunday school teacher, deaconess, and outreach director among other positions she was called on to serve in. She loved her family as she did her church. She enjoyed hosting family gatherings in her home on birthdays and holidays.Dorothy graduated from E. C. Glass High School in 1949. She focused on raising her children and being a homemaker until her children were in high school. She then went to work in outside advertising for The Lynchburg News & Advance. She was quite successful in this field and attended Central Virginia Community College during her tenure at the news office. She retired from The Lynchburg News & Advance in 1985.A graveside service will be conducted at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, December 29, 2021 at Spring Hill Cemetery with the Rev. Dr. Michael Fitzgerald officiating.The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. on Tuesday, December 28, 2021 at Whitten Timberlake Chapel.