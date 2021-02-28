Dorothy Jones Dawson
Dorothy Jones Dawson, 89, of Lynchburg, passed away on Wednesday, February 24, 2021.
Born on December 5, 1931, in Amherst, she was a daughter of the late Robert and Lillie Mae Jones. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of fifty three years, Joseph Turner Dawson.
She retired from Wal-Mart after many years as a people greeter which suited her larger than life personality. She never knew a stranger and no one could forget those dancing blue eyes.
Dorothy is survived by her children, Beverly Martin (Wayne), Joseph Dawson (Barbara), Judy Duncan (Billy), and Amy Huskin (Steven); one sister, Lorene Silby; one brother, Richard Jones; grandchildren, Brandon Martin (Kendall) Michael Dawson (Melissa), Britni Lis (Jeremy), Kristen Groseclose (Neil), Wesley Duncan, Derrick Duncan, Amanda Huskin (Caleb) Lauren Lee, N. Dalton Huskin, and Turner Lee; eight great-grandchildren, William Martin, Noah Martin, Aiden Dawson, Greyson Dawson, Hudson Lis, Blakely Lis, Kennedy and Anderson Grosclose, and a host of other relatives and friends.
Memorial contributions may be made in Dorothy's name to Park View Community Mission, 2420 Memorial Ave., Lynchburg, VA 24501, or Alzheimer's Association
, 3831 Old Forest Rd. Suite 7, Lynchburg, VA 24504.
A funeral service will be held Saturday, March 6, 2021, at Tharp Funeral Home Lynchburg, at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Mark Wilkerson officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Burial will follow at Fort Hill Memorial Park.
Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Lynchburg, is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit tharpfuneralhome.com
.
Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory
Published by The News & Advance on Feb. 28, 2021.