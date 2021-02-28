Menu
Dorothy Jones Dawson
1931 - 2021
BORN
1931
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Tharp Funeral Home
220 Breezewood Drive
Lynchburg, VA
Dorothy Jones Dawson

Dorothy Jones Dawson, 89, of Lynchburg, passed away on Wednesday, February 24, 2021.

Born on December 5, 1931, in Amherst, she was a daughter of the late Robert and Lillie Mae Jones. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of fifty three years, Joseph Turner Dawson.

She retired from Wal-Mart after many years as a people greeter which suited her larger than life personality. She never knew a stranger and no one could forget those dancing blue eyes.

Dorothy is survived by her children, Beverly Martin (Wayne), Joseph Dawson (Barbara), Judy Duncan (Billy), and Amy Huskin (Steven); one sister, Lorene Silby; one brother, Richard Jones; grandchildren, Brandon Martin (Kendall) Michael Dawson (Melissa), Britni Lis (Jeremy), Kristen Groseclose (Neil), Wesley Duncan, Derrick Duncan, Amanda Huskin (Caleb) Lauren Lee, N. Dalton Huskin, and Turner Lee; eight great-grandchildren, William Martin, Noah Martin, Aiden Dawson, Greyson Dawson, Hudson Lis, Blakely Lis, Kennedy and Anderson Grosclose, and a host of other relatives and friends.

Memorial contributions may be made in Dorothy's name to Park View Community Mission, 2420 Memorial Ave., Lynchburg, VA 24501, or Alzheimer's Association, 3831 Old Forest Rd. Suite 7, Lynchburg, VA 24504.

A funeral service will be held Saturday, March 6, 2021, at Tharp Funeral Home Lynchburg, at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Mark Wilkerson officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Burial will follow at Fort Hill Memorial Park.

Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Lynchburg, is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit tharpfuneralhome.com.

Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory

Published by The News & Advance on Feb. 28, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
6
Visitation
10:00a.m.
Tharp Funeral Home
220 Breezewood Drive P.O. Box 15008, Lynchburg, VA
Mar
6
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Tharp Funeral Home
220 Breezewood Drive P.O. Box 15008, Lynchburg, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Tharp Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I am so very sorry for your loss. Dot was a loving and terrific woman. She was a close friend of my Mother, Reba Childress. We had many good fun times together. Know that your Family is in our prayers. May God be with your family during this stressful time. Dot will be missed.
Cathy "Sissy" Childress Barefoot
March 2, 2021
Beverly and family your Mom was so sweet to us growing up.She and my Mom were always there for us.Dot helped my Mom get her driving permit what a blessing .We always had so much fun growing up.So sorry for your loss its so hard to loose a Mother,but may your memories sustain you in the days to come.
Margaret Smoot
March 1, 2021
What a beautiful story of God's Love.
Bernetta Chambers Pinn
February 28, 2021
