Dorothy Dean Lucas Stone
Dorothy Dean Lucas Stone, formerly of Lynchburg, died peacefully in Charlottesville, Virginia, on Sunday, September 27, 2020, at the age of 93.
Dorothy is survived by her son, James W. Stone Jr. MD; her daughter, Ann Stone Chakales and husband, Peter; six grandchildren, Luke Stone, CPA (Becca), Jordan Pickering, RN (Dan), Keller Johnson, RN (Andrew), Hunter Stone RN (Kate), Pressley Chakales MD, and Taylor Chakales; as well as eight great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, James Walter Stone MD; seven sisters and five brothers.
Dorothy was born on October 27, 1926, in Narrows, Virginia, to the late James E. Lucas and Elizabeth Proehl Lucas. She was born the 10th of 13 children. She graduated from University of Virginia School of Nursing in 1947. After earning her nursing degree, she began a career in the Neonatal ICU where she met her husband, Dr. James W. Stone, who was a pediatric resident at the University of Virginia Medical Center. The couple married on April 10, 1954, at the UVA Chapel; they moved to Lynchburg where Dorothy helped Jim set up his pediatrics practice. They raised their two children, Jay and Ann, as dedicated Wahoos.
In the mid-1970's, Dorothy and Jim returned to Charlottesville, when Jim took a position at UVA Student Health. Dorothy worked in the UVA Medical Records department and was a dedicated volunteer at the UVA Medical gift shop for over 20 years. Dorothy was an excellent cook and was well known for hosting many UVA students and friends at football tailgates! She was also an accomplished seamstress, needle-worker and crafter, making many crocheted baby blankets, Halloween costumes, dresses and even horse blankets over the years.
She will be laid to rest next to her husband at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be made to the UVA School of Nursing (in memory of Dorothy L. Stone) and mailed to University of Virginia, P.O. Box 37963, Boone, Iowa 50037; gifts can be made online by going to www.nursing.virginia.edu/alumni/give
.
Condolences can be sent to the family at hillandwood.com
. The family would like to thank the staff at the Branchlands' Linden House Assisted Living facility for their dedicated care of Dorothy over the last two years.