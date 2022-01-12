Dorothy L. Faulkner
Dorothy L. Faulkner, 92, Summerfield, Florida, went to be with the Lord on December 10, 2021, at her Chatham Glen Healthcare Center in The Villages, Florida.
Dorothy was born on March 20, 1929, in Breckenridge, Kentucky, to her parents Marvin Compton Sr. and Ida (Macy) Compton. Dorothy had worked in many different careers throughout her life, but her last position was working in the Cemetery Sales Industry, which seemed to be her most favorite. She had worked her way from being a Sales Counsellor to holding the position of Vice President of Sales for Fort Hill Memorial Park in Lynchburg, Virginia. Dorothy was of the Methodist faith. Dottie dropped out of high school and went to work at Fort Knox to support her mother - she started her "career" there in the "Marking Department" responsible for marking the soldiers clothing and receipt with their name and serial number. She was quickly promoted to an overhead crane operator in the Ordnance Department - a Rosie the Riveter - her position involved moving tanks, all heavy armored equipment, and parts of same to be repaired to different parts of the building to be repaired. She held this position until the end of World War II at which time she was promoted to the secretary of the Chief Dietician. During this time, she also was able to complete her GED.
She is survived by her two loving children, Barry L. Taylor of Miami, Fla.,and Sue Thomas and her husband, Daniel, of Wilmington, Del.; five grandchildren, Burt, Brad and Brandon Taylor - Sarah Phillips and Rebecca Phillips Hoover and her husband, Josh; four great-grandchildren, Chloe, Hannah and Luke Hoover and Gloria Taylor, and many loving nieces and nephews. Dorothy was preceded in death by her parents, her beloved husband, Stanley F. Taylor, and her siblings.
A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, January 14, 2022, at Tharp Funeral Home Lynchburg, Virginia. Interment to follow at Fort Hill Memorial Park, Lynchburg, Virginia.
Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Lynchburg, is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit tharpfuneralhome.com
Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory
Published by The News & Advance on Jan. 12, 2022.