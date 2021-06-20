Dorothy "Billie" McIlveen Hurst
January 30, 1934 - June 18, 2021
Dorothy "Billie" McIlveen Hurst, 87, of S. Prince George, Virginia, passed away on Friday, June 18, 2021. She was born in Norfolk, Virginia, on January 30, 1934, to the late William and Dorothy McIlveen. She was a member of Grace Episcopal Church, Massies Mill, and was preceded in death by her son, Lewis "Kit" Hurst; and great-granddaughter, Kennedy Grace Briggs. Billie was a devoted mother and homemaker. She also loved to care for animals, which led her to become a veterinary assistant and run her own kennel.
She is survived by her children, Scott Alan Hurst (Lynette), Robin Briggs (Mac), Randy Hurst (Bobbi), Stacey Sutton (Dave), and Mark Hurst (Robin); 17 grandchildren, and 15 great-grandchildren.
A memorial service will be announced at a later date. Funeral arrangements made by the Crater Road Chapel of E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes and Crematory, 3935 S. Crater Road, Petersburg, VA 23805. Online condolences may be registered at www.ealvinsmall.com
.
Published by The News & Advance on Jun. 20, 2021.