Dorothy Mae PolkDorothy Mae Polk entered eternal rest on September 4, 2021. She was born on December 16, 1939, in Bedford County. She was preceded in death by her mother, Mary Pannell; and her father, Duvall Kyle.Dorothy leaves to cherish her memory three sons, Michael Brown, James Polk Jr. (Towana), and Harold (Yulita); one daughter, Carolyn, and devoted granddaughter, Keisha Polk, all of Lynchburg. She also leaves one brother, Rodney Payne of Richmond, Va.; eight grandchildren, five great-grandchildren; and two devoted friends, Darnell Paige and Annie Casey.Dorothy Polk was a devoted member of Fifth Street Baptist Church and attended faithfully until her health failed.A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m., on Thursday, September 9, 2021, at Fifth Street Baptist Church.Arrangements by Burch-Messier Funeral Home, Bedford, 540-586-7360.