Dorothy Mae Polk
1939 - 2021
BORN
1939
DIED
2021
Dorothy Mae Polk

Dorothy Mae Polk entered eternal rest on September 4, 2021. She was born on December 16, 1939, in Bedford County. She was preceded in death by her mother, Mary Pannell; and her father, Duvall Kyle.

Dorothy leaves to cherish her memory three sons, Michael Brown, James Polk Jr. (Towana), and Harold (Yulita); one daughter, Carolyn, and devoted granddaughter, Keisha Polk, all of Lynchburg. She also leaves one brother, Rodney Payne of Richmond, Va.; eight grandchildren, five great-grandchildren; and two devoted friends, Darnell Paige and Annie Casey.

Dorothy Polk was a devoted member of Fifth Street Baptist Church and attended faithfully until her health failed.

A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m., on Thursday, September 9, 2021, at Fifth Street Baptist Church.

Arrangements by Burch-Messier Funeral Home, Bedford, 540-586-7360.

Published by The News & Advance on Sep. 8, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
9
Memorial service
1:00p.m.
Fifth Street Baptist Church
VA
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Thinking of you at this time.
Anna Murphy
Other
September 9, 2021
Our sincere condolences to you and your family. Thurmond and I will keep you in our prayers.
Sabina Lewis
September 8, 2021
James, I am so sorry about the loss of your mother. You have my deepest sympathy. May God bless you and your family during this difficult time. Christine Broggins
Christine Broggins
September 8, 2021
We offer our heartfelt sympathy to the Polk family. James and Towana we love you and know that you understand that it is a time of rejoicing as Mrs. Polk is with our Lord and the peace that surpasses all understanding will guard your hearts as the love of Jesus will fill the void for the times ahead.
Pastors Lewis and Stephanie Tucker
September 8, 2021
