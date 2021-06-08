Menu
Dottie Rickman
1934 - 2021
BORN
1934
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory
320 North Bridge Street
Bedford, VA
Dottie Rickman

Dottie Goff Rickman, 87, of Big Island, passed away on Saturday, June 5, 2021, in Lynchburg. She was born on February 1, 1934, to the late Isaac Goff and Myrtle Whorley Goff. Dottie was a member of Hunting Creek Baptist Church, where she enjoyed attending church events and had perfect attendance in Sunday School for many years.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Charlie R. Rickman; a brother, Sydney D. Goff; and her son-in-law, Wesley W. Manley. Dottie is survived by her daughters, Joan Manley (C.B. Brown) of Big Island, and Charlotte Crouch (Fitch) of Buena Vista; companion, Earl "Bo" Manley of Bedford; sister-in-law, Louise W. Goff; and nephews, Steve Goff (Pattie) of Bedford, and Ronnie Goff of Big Island and their families.

For those wishing to make memorial contributions in Dottie's memory please consider, Hunting Creek Baptist Church, Big Island Emergency Crew or Big Island Fire Department.

A funeral service and Celebration of Dottie's life will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, June 9, 2021, at Hunting Creek Baptist Church with Pastor Kenneth Bledsoe officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. on Tuesday, June 8, 2021, also at Hunting Creek Baptist Church. To send condolences online please visit tharpfuneralhome.com. Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Bedford is assisting the family.

Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory

Published by The News & Advance on Jun. 8, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
8
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Hunting Creek Baptist Church
VA
Jun
9
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Hunting Creek Baptist Church
VA
Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I am truly sorry to hear about the passing of Mrs. Dottie, I worked with her for quite some time at H&H she was a very sweet person my condolences go out to her family.
Stephanie Langhorne
Work
June 8, 2021
