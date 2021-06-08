Dottie Rickman
Dottie Goff Rickman, 87, of Big Island, passed away on Saturday, June 5, 2021, in Lynchburg. She was born on February 1, 1934, to the late Isaac Goff and Myrtle Whorley Goff. Dottie was a member of Hunting Creek Baptist Church, where she enjoyed attending church events and had perfect attendance in Sunday School for many years.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Charlie R. Rickman; a brother, Sydney D. Goff; and her son-in-law, Wesley W. Manley. Dottie is survived by her daughters, Joan Manley (C.B. Brown) of Big Island, and Charlotte Crouch (Fitch) of Buena Vista; companion, Earl "Bo" Manley of Bedford; sister-in-law, Louise W. Goff; and nephews, Steve Goff (Pattie) of Bedford, and Ronnie Goff of Big Island and their families.
For those wishing to make memorial contributions in Dottie's memory please consider, Hunting Creek Baptist Church, Big Island Emergency Crew or Big Island Fire Department.
A funeral service and Celebration of Dottie's life will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, June 9, 2021, at Hunting Creek Baptist Church with Pastor Kenneth Bledsoe officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. on Tuesday, June 8, 2021, also at Hunting Creek Baptist Church. To send condolences online please visit tharpfuneralhome.com
. Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Bedford is assisting the family.
Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory
Published by The News & Advance on Jun. 8, 2021.