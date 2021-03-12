Dear Hailey, We are so sorry to hear of the passing of your dad. We have walked this road and know it is a sad journey though one filled with great hope as we rest in the peace and comfort the Lord provides. Praying for you and your family during this time. Would love to re-connect. Trusting your hearts will be encouraged and strengthened in the Lord during the coming days. Blessings, Linda Gregory

