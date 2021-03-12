Douglas Kevin Belcher
Douglas Kevin Belcher, age 53, of Amherst, husband of Teresa W. Belcher, passed away on Thursday, March 11, 2021. Kevin was born in Lynchburg, on May 13, 1967, son of Douglas W. Belcher and Barbara E. Belcher.
He was a member of Emmanuel United Methodist Church where he was the financial secretary. He served on the Amherst Town Planning Committee was an employee of Greif Packaging, LLC for a number of years. He was a loving husband, father, and Baw-Baw to his grandsons and a faithful friend to many. Despite his declining health for most of his life, he went above and beyond to invest in and spend time with those he loved the most, and especially loved spending time with his two grandsons, Levi and Ryland. He also enjoyed hunting and golfing. His love for life was evident in the ways he expressed his love and concern for his family.
In addition to his wife, Teresa and his parents, he is survived by three daughters, Hailey Downey and husband, Nate, Morgan Beck and husband, Angus, and Madison Belcher; two sisters, Kimberly A. Belcher and Kristy Godfrey; two grandsons, Levi Beck and Ryland Downey; father-in-law and mother-in-law, William H. Wydner and Patricia B. Wydner. He is also survived by special nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 5 until 8 p.m. on Saturday, March 13, 2021, at Temple Baptist Church where a celebration of life will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, March 14, 2021.
When attending services, please maintain social distancing and masks are required for everyone's safety. You are encouraged to post a memory, note, or words of condolence to the family by going to the funeral home website at www.whittenmonelison.com
Whitten Funeral Home and Cremation Services Monelison Chapel, Madison Heights is serving the family.
Published by The News & Advance on Mar. 12, 2021.