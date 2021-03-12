Menu
Douglas Kevin Belcher
1967 - 2021
BORN
1967
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Whitten Monelison Chapel
3966 South Amherst Highway
Madison Heights, VA
Douglas Kevin Belcher

Douglas Kevin Belcher, age 53, of Amherst, husband of Teresa W. Belcher, passed away on Thursday, March 11, 2021. Kevin was born in Lynchburg, on May 13, 1967, son of Douglas W. Belcher and Barbara E. Belcher.

He was a member of Emmanuel United Methodist Church where he was the financial secretary. He served on the Amherst Town Planning Committee was an employee of Greif Packaging, LLC for a number of years. He was a loving husband, father, and Baw-Baw to his grandsons and a faithful friend to many. Despite his declining health for most of his life, he went above and beyond to invest in and spend time with those he loved the most, and especially loved spending time with his two grandsons, Levi and Ryland. He also enjoyed hunting and golfing. His love for life was evident in the ways he expressed his love and concern for his family.

In addition to his wife, Teresa and his parents, he is survived by three daughters, Hailey Downey and husband, Nate, Morgan Beck and husband, Angus, and Madison Belcher; two sisters, Kimberly A. Belcher and Kristy Godfrey; two grandsons, Levi Beck and Ryland Downey; father-in-law and mother-in-law, William H. Wydner and Patricia B. Wydner. He is also survived by special nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends from 5 until 8 p.m. on Saturday, March 13, 2021, at Temple Baptist Church where a celebration of life will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, March 14, 2021.

When attending services, please maintain social distancing and masks are required for everyone's safety. You are encouraged to post a memory, note, or words of condolence to the family by going to the funeral home website at www.whittenmonelison.com.

Whitten Funeral Home and Cremation Services Monelison Chapel, Madison Heights is serving the family.

Published by The News & Advance on Mar. 12, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
13
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Temple Baptist Church
VA
Mar
14
Celebration of Life
2:00p.m.
Temple Baptist Church
VA
Funeral services provided by:
Whitten Monelison Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Teresa and family I was so sorry to hear of the passing of your husband Kevin, my thoughts and prayers are with you and your daughters and family.
Brenda Thacker
March 15, 2021
Sorry for your loss, Kevin was a true friend that will be greatly missed, May GOD bless you all.
Larry Rose
March 13, 2021
Sorry for your lost super nice guy ,he always made me laugh .He will be greatly miss
Roger Almond
March 13, 2021
God bless all of you. We are so very sorry... Sending love and prayers
Roger and Kathy Perez
March 13, 2021
Dear Hailey, We are so sorry to hear of the passing of your dad. We have walked this road and know it is a sad journey though one filled with great hope as we rest in the peace and comfort the Lord provides. Praying for you and your family during this time. Would love to re-connect. Trusting your hearts will be encouraged and strengthened in the Lord during the coming days. Blessings, Linda Gregory
Linda Gregory
March 12, 2021
Jennifer and Philip Downey
March 12, 2021
I have known Kevin since we were living in West Briar Place, Mad. Hghts... Kevin is very Kool Dude... Here is my deepest condolences to hear that Kevin has passed away .... I'm really going to missed him and I also loved him as my neighbor and my Kool friend
Christopher Thomas Gurganus
March 12, 2021
To all family I'm so sorry hear of Kevin passing..he was sweet n kind an had a dry sense humor an he loved to bow Hunt at Greif I always told him where seen deers early mornings...my deepest sympathy to yuo all...
Angie cash
March 12, 2021
Teresa, Hailey, Morgan and Madison, I am so, so sorry to hear about Kevin´s passing. I´m sending all of my love to all of you. I can not even begin to imagine the pain you ladies are dealing with right now. You have all been in my prayers and will continue to be in them.
Kat Veverka
March 12, 2021
Doug and Bobbie, it has been a long time since I’ve seen Kevin, but I remember him well. He was always so out-going, had such a warm grin, and was the student any teacher would be pleased to have in a classroom. I’m sure the entire Elon Family is thinking of y’all and grieving with you at this time.
Joe Seagle
Teacher
March 12, 2021
Our deepest sympathy, prayers, and love to the Belcher family.
Genelda and Talmadge Mayberry
March 12, 2021
Prayers for you and your family. \
Allan Monfils
March 12, 2021
