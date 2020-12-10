Douglas Reynolds Burnette
Douglas Reynolds Burnette, 76 of Evington passed away on Tuesday, December 8, 2020 at his residence. He was the husband of Sandra Burnette.
Born on January 11, 1944 in Altavista he was a son of the late Louis Burnette and Bertha Burnette. Douglas was retired from B&WXT and a member of Lakewood Baptist Church.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his children, Dwayne Burnette and his wife, Cynthia of Lynchburg, Kim Witt and her husband, Greg, Kassaundra Carey and her husband, John, and Shannell Burnette all of Evington; a sister, Rita Caldwell of Huddleston, a brother, Rucker Burnette of Lynch Station; nine grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
A graveside service will be conducted 11 a.m. on Friday, December 11, 2020 at Virginia Memorial Park with Pastor Jackie Carver officiating.
To send online condolences to the family, please visit www.whittentimberlake.com
.
Whitten Timberlake Chapel is serving the family, (434) 239-0331.
Published by The News & Advance on Dec. 10, 2020.