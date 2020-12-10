Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The News & Advance
The News & Advance Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Douglas Reynolds Burnette
1944 - 2020
BORN
1944
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Whitten Timberlake Chapel
7404 Timberlake Road
Lynchburg, VA
Douglas Reynolds Burnette

Douglas Reynolds Burnette, 76 of Evington passed away on Tuesday, December 8, 2020 at his residence. He was the husband of Sandra Burnette.

Born on January 11, 1944 in Altavista he was a son of the late Louis Burnette and Bertha Burnette. Douglas was retired from B&WXT and a member of Lakewood Baptist Church.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by his children, Dwayne Burnette and his wife, Cynthia of Lynchburg, Kim Witt and her husband, Greg, Kassaundra Carey and her husband, John, and Shannell Burnette all of Evington; a sister, Rita Caldwell of Huddleston, a brother, Rucker Burnette of Lynch Station; nine grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

A graveside service will be conducted 11 a.m. on Friday, December 11, 2020 at Virginia Memorial Park with Pastor Jackie Carver officiating.

To send online condolences to the family, please visit www.whittentimberlake.com.

Whitten Timberlake Chapel is serving the family, (434) 239-0331.

Published by The News & Advance on Dec. 10, 2020.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
11
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Virginia Memorial Park
VA
Funeral services provided by:
Whitten Timberlake Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Whitten Timberlake Chapel.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.