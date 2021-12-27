Menu
Douglas L. Johnson
1941 - 2021
BORN
1941
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Burch-Messier Funeral Home Office
317 W Main St
Bedford, VA
Douglas L. Johnson

Douglas L. Johnson, a lifelong resident of Bedford, Va., went home to be with Jesus on Wednesday, December 22, 2021 at the age of 80.

Douglas is survived by his two loving sons, Kevin and Eric Johnson. He was preceded in death by his parents, Ruby and Floyd; beloved wife, Sandra; and brother, Duane.

Douglas was born in Bedford on June 16, 1941. He was a devoted husband and father. He worked at Sam Moore Furniture for 40 plus years. All who knew him will remember his warm smile and willingness to help anyone in need. He was a passionate and proud supporter of St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Douglas also enjoyed fishing and was an animal lover. He took in many stray animals and gave them the love and care they deserved. Douglas will be deeply missed by all his family, friends, and those that knew him.

Due to Covid, the family requests no personal visits at this time. In lieu of flowers, Douglas would have encouraged you to consider donating pet food or other supplies to Bedford Animal Hospital located at 1064 Centerville Rd, Bedford, Va. Arrangements by Burch-Messier Funeral Home, Bedford, 540-586-7360.

Published by The News & Advance on Dec. 27, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
Burch-Messier Funeral Home Office
I am so sorry to hear of Doug's passing. He will be missed.
Tanya Orr
December 27, 2021
