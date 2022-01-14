Menu
Douglas Bruce Lawrence
1944 - 2022
BORN
1944
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Jeffress Funeral Home and Cremation Service - Brookneal
304 Lusardi Drive
Brookneal, VA
Douglas Bruce Lawrence

September 1, 1944 - January 12, 2022

Douglas Bruce Lawrence, age 77 of Winfall, Va. went to be with his Lord and Savior in his heavenly home on Wednesday, January 12, 2022. He was born on September 1, 1944, in Saltville, Va., and passed away after a long illness.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Floyd Beattie Lawrence and Ruth Roberts Lawrence; and his brother, Floyd Beattie Jr.

He is survived by his wife of 22 years, Ramona Elliott Lawrence; his son, Antoni "Tony" Lawrence; granddaughter, Alicia L. Jack (Devin) of Hampton; brothers-in-law, Travis B. Elliott (Mary) of Winfall, and Ryland K. Elliott (Shirley) of Rustburg; and many fishing buddies and friends.

He loved to fish in the Chesapeake Bay and really enjoyed food, especially tomatoes. He was a devoted member of Winfall Baptist Church and a devoted fan of Virginia Tech. He retired from Yokahoma Tire Company with 30 years of service.

The family gives special thanks and appreciation for the great care of Home Health Care and Hospice of Lynchburg.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, January 15, 2022, at 11 a.m. at Winfall Baptist Church in Gladys.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Winfall Baptist Church or Winfall Christian Academy of Winfall, Virginia at 1155 Elliott Road, Gladys, VA 24554. Condolences may be expressed at www.JeffressfuneralHome.com.

Jeffress Funeral Home and Cremation Service

304 Lusardi Drive, Brookneal, Virginia 24528
Published by The News & Advance on Jan. 14, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
15
Memorial service
11:00a.m.
Winfall Baptist Church
1155 Elliott Road, Gladys, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Jeffress Funeral Home and Cremation Service - Brookneal
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
We were sorry to hear of Doug's passing but are thankful for his release from suffering....Glad for the good visit several weeks ago...Yes, many of our conversations were about food....especially tomatoes! God's grace and comfort to you, Ramona and family. Doug will be missed. love, Delvin & Barbara Yoder
Delvin and Barbara Yoder
January 15, 2022
RIP Cousin Doug you will be missed.Our prayers are with you Ramona.
Charles T Henegar
Friend
January 14, 2022
Prayers for the family. He will be missed. Fond memories of turkey hunting on Thanksgiving and the Young Bucks Old Timers Football games. He was a good uncle
Emory and Tina DeBord
Family
January 14, 2022
We were so very sorry to learn of Doug´s passing. Doug was a sweetheart and we always enjoyed talking to him. We will never forget his laugh. He was a good man and we loved hearing his and Eddie´s fishing tales. Praying for you and the family for God´s comfort at this time.
Tommy & Jo Ann Smith
Friend
January 14, 2022
So sorry for your loss prayers for the family
Jeff Holmes
January 14, 2022
