Douglas Bruce Lawrence
September 1, 1944 - January 12, 2022
Douglas Bruce Lawrence, age 77 of Winfall, Va. went to be with his Lord and Savior in his heavenly home on Wednesday, January 12, 2022. He was born on September 1, 1944, in Saltville, Va., and passed away after a long illness.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Floyd Beattie Lawrence and Ruth Roberts Lawrence; and his brother, Floyd Beattie Jr.
He is survived by his wife of 22 years, Ramona Elliott Lawrence; his son, Antoni "Tony" Lawrence; granddaughter, Alicia L. Jack (Devin) of Hampton; brothers-in-law, Travis B. Elliott (Mary) of Winfall, and Ryland K. Elliott (Shirley) of Rustburg; and many fishing buddies and friends.
He loved to fish in the Chesapeake Bay and really enjoyed food, especially tomatoes. He was a devoted member of Winfall Baptist Church and a devoted fan of Virginia Tech. He retired from Yokahoma Tire Company with 30 years of service.
The family gives special thanks and appreciation for the great care of Home Health Care and Hospice of Lynchburg.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, January 15, 2022, at 11 a.m. at Winfall Baptist Church in Gladys.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Winfall Baptist Church or Winfall Christian Academy of Winfall, Virginia at 1155 Elliott Road, Gladys, VA 24554. Condolences may be expressed at www.JeffressfuneralHome.com
.
Jeffress Funeral Home and Cremation Service
304 Lusardi Drive, Brookneal, Virginia 24528
Published by The News & Advance on Jan. 14, 2022.