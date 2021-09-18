Menu
Douglas Craig Pijanowski
FUNERAL HOME
Robinson Funeral Home - Appomattox
667 Court Street
Appomattox, VA
Douglas Craig Pijanowski

Douglas Craig Pijanowski, 64, of Red House, died on Thursday, September 16, 2021, in UVA Medical Center.

Born in Baltimore, Md., on December 31, 1956, he was a son of the late Clara Joyce Knellinger and Jerome Stanley Pijanowski. For 30 years, he owned and operated D & L Siding. He also worked with Gary Clapp building houses. Douglas was devoted to his family and had a strong faith in Jesus Christ.

He is survived by his loving wife of 37 years, Lisa Welch Pijanowski; a son, Douglas Craig Pijanowski and wife, Kimberly F. of Evergreen; two granddaughters, Evelyn and Abigail; a brother, Les Pijanowski; five sisters, Peggy Desper (Wayne), Susan Wright (Van), Marjorie Mayberry (William), Donna Arthur, and Renee Welch; and numerous nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m., on Monday, September 20, 2021, at Evergreen Baptist Church by Pastor Todd Estes and Pastor Anthony Reeves. Those attending the service are asked to spread out in the sanctuary and are encouraged to wear a mask.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggest memorials be made to Evergreen Baptist Church, PO Box 100, Evergreen, VA 23939.

Robinson Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family. An online condolence may be sent by visiting www.robinsonfuneral.com

Published by The News & Advance on Sep. 18, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
20
Memorial service
3:00p.m.
Evergreen Baptist Church
VA
Funeral services provided by:
Robinson Funeral Home - Appomattox
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
God's speed Doug, remembering all of our good times as kids in Maryland. Gone to soon but never forgotten. ❤
Wayne Overton
Brother
September 21, 2021
We will forever remember and love Douglas. I can still hear him in my mind calling Lisa, “pretty”, his pet name for her. We all grew up together. I’ll never forget the way he looked at Lisa with his smile and the love in his eyes. This world lost a good man and heaven gained an angel. Our deepest condolences are with Lisa and the whole family. Just know that our family loves your family very much.
Jen Sturgill
Family
September 19, 2021
I was so sorry to hear of Doug's passing. My sympathy is extended to Lisa, Doug Jr, and the rest of his family.
Frieda Marston
Neighbor
September 19, 2021
My prayers for Doug’s family. My memories of Doug; being on the back of his motorcycle at 14 thinking “this is how I die” as he had our heads inches from the asphalt, his hanging my bike 30 feet up a tree, lol. He drove the neighborhood girls crazy. May he Rest In Peace.
Mark Orth
September 19, 2021
Lisa McCann
Friend
September 18, 2021
My deepest sadness to hear about Doug's passing. Childhood friends are always so hard to lose. Many fond memories of Doug and Les and the girls at the quarry and the big and little ponds. Just skating around. Parties at the county line as teenagers ball games in our field. R.I.P. Doug
Peggy Hooper- Karlson
Friend
September 18, 2021
I am deeply saddened by the loss of your husband, father, father-in-law, grandfather and brother. You all will remain in my thoughts and prayers during this time of your loss and beyond
Shirley Townsend
September 18, 2021
Doug, sorry to read of your dad's passing. Hopefully all the good memories will help ease the sorrow that you and your family feel now.
Ken Hill
September 18, 2021
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
Priscilla Doss
Friend
September 18, 2021
Lisa, I’m so sorry to hear of Doug’s passing. I will be praying for peace and comfort during this difficult time for you and the family. Miss you!
Mike Claybrook
Friend
September 18, 2021
Lisa, Les, Doug and extended family! I'm so sorry to learn about your loss. My thoughts and prayers are with you my friend. Doug was such a sweet person. Our deepest sympathy, Linda Sue and Aovin
Linda Calloway
Friend
September 18, 2021
