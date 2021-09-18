We will forever remember and love Douglas. I can still hear him in my mind calling Lisa, “pretty”, his pet name for her. We all grew up together. I’ll never forget the way he looked at Lisa with his smile and the love in his eyes. This world lost a good man and heaven gained an angel. Our deepest condolences are with Lisa and the whole family. Just know that our family loves your family very much.

Jen Sturgill Family September 19, 2021