Douglas Craig Pijanowski
Douglas Craig Pijanowski, 64, of Red House, died on Thursday, September 16, 2021, in UVA Medical Center.
Born in Baltimore, Md., on December 31, 1956, he was a son of the late Clara Joyce Knellinger and Jerome Stanley Pijanowski. For 30 years, he owned and operated D & L Siding. He also worked with Gary Clapp building houses. Douglas was devoted to his family and had a strong faith in Jesus Christ.
He is survived by his loving wife of 37 years, Lisa Welch Pijanowski; a son, Douglas Craig Pijanowski and wife, Kimberly F. of Evergreen; two granddaughters, Evelyn and Abigail; a brother, Les Pijanowski; five sisters, Peggy Desper (Wayne), Susan Wright (Van), Marjorie Mayberry (William), Donna Arthur, and Renee Welch; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m., on Monday, September 20, 2021, at Evergreen Baptist Church by Pastor Todd Estes and Pastor Anthony Reeves. Those attending the service are asked to spread out in the sanctuary and are encouraged to wear a mask.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggest memorials be made to Evergreen Baptist Church, PO Box 100, Evergreen, VA 23939.
Robinson Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family. An online condolence may be sent by visiting www.robinsonfuneral.com
Published by The News & Advance on Sep. 18, 2021.