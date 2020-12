Duval VaughanJuly 31, 1942 - November 28, 2020Duval Vaughan, 78, peacefully departed this life on November 28, 2020.Graveside services will be held 2 p.m., Saturday, December 5, 2020, at New Mount Memorial Garden by Minister Brenda Brown. Please wear a mask and practice social distancing if attending.Cards can be sent to his daughter's home.