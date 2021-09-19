E. Christine Whitehead
E. "Christine" White Whitehead, 84, of Madison Heights, passed away on Friday, September 17, 2021, at her residence. She was the wife of the late Floyd Alexander Whitehead.
Born August 15, 1937 in Nelson County, she was the daughter of the late Joseph Lavender White and Lois Goliday White. Christine was retired from Amerigas and was a member of Elon Evangelical Presbyterian Church.
Christine is survived by her sons, Joseph Alexander Whitehead and Floyd M. Whitehead; three grandchildren, Robert Whitehead and wife, Meghan, Jacob Whitehead, and Jason Whitehead; and three great-grandchildren, Trinity Whitehead, Jayce Whitehead, and Isabella Whitehead.
A funeral service to celebrate Mrs. Whitehead's life will be conducted at 11 a.m., on Saturday, September 25, 2021, at Whitten Monelison Chapel with Pastor Barry Tucker officiating. Interment will follow at Fort Hill Memorial Park.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, September 24, 2021, at Whitten Monelison Chapel and other times at the residence.
When attending the service, please maintain social distancing and wear a mask for everyone's safety. You are encouraged to post a memory, note, or words of condolence to the family by going to the funeral home website at www.whittenmonelison.com
.
In lieu of flowers, please make memorial contributions to Elon Presbyterian Church, 2290 Cedar Gate Road, Madison Heights, VA 24572.
Whitten Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Monelison Chapel is serving the family.
Published by The News & Advance on Sep. 19, 2021.