Earl Phillip "Pete" Banton
FUNERAL HOME
Robinson Funeral Home - Appomattox
667 Court Street
Appomattox, VA
Earl "Pete" Phillip Banton

Earl "Pete" Phillip Banton, 79, of Appomattox, died on Monday, January 10, 2022, at his residence.

Born in Lynchburg, Va., on July 15, 1942, he was a son of the late Annie Pearl Tomlinson Banton and Charles Mathiass Banton.

In 1975, Pete went to work for himself building home until his retirement in 1991. He was a member of Victory Baptist Church.

He is survived by his son, Phillip Banton and wife, Shannon, of Appomattox and two grandchildren, Marissa Banton of Charlottesville, and Dillon Banton of Appomattox. He was preceded in death by a brother, Charles "Bootie" Banton.

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, January 15, 2022, at Robinson Funeral Home officiated by Pastor Jeff Worley. Burial will follow in Virginia Memorial Park at 1 p.m.

Those wishing to make memorials please consider Victory Baptist Church, P.O. Box 834, Appomattox, VA 24522.

Robinson Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family. An online condolence may be sent by visiting www.robinsonfuneral.com.

Published by The News & Advance on Jan. 12, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
15
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Robinson Funeral Home - Appomattox
667 Court Street , Appomattox, VA
Jan
15
Burial
1:00p.m.
Virginia Memorial Park
VA
Funeral services provided by:
Robinson Funeral Home - Appomattox
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
8 Entries
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. Our thoughts and prayers are with you all.
Robert and Ruth Ann Mullins
Family
January 31, 2022
Phillip & Shannon, I'm sorry to hear about Pete's passing. I'm wishing you peace & comfort in the days to come. Much love, big hugs & many prayers to you all. Love you!
Cristy Corbin
Family
January 18, 2022
I have fond memories of Pete in his garage. He loved his cars and always had a smile on his face. I'm sorry to hear of his passing. My condolences to Philip and Shannon as well as his grandchildren. May you remember his better days.
Sandie Brown
Friend
January 15, 2022
So sorry for your loss. Joanie Fleshman Wood
Joanie Wood
Friend
January 13, 2022
I was so sad to hear about Pete's passing. Our thoughts and prayers are with you.
Jeff & Jackie Davis
January 12, 2022
Phil and Family,
Sorry for your loss. Losing a parent hurts so much. May God bless you in this difficult time.
Warren Childress
Friend
January 12, 2022
So Sorry For your loss Praying for you all he was more then just a Friend he was like a Father
Allen &laura Jane Nash
Friend
January 11, 2022
Banton Family,
Sorry for your loss of Pete, may the many memories you have of him help you get through this difficult time. Keeping you in our thoughts and prayers.
Henry & Linda Goode
January 11, 2022
