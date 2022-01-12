Earl "Pete" Phillip Banton
Earl "Pete" Phillip Banton, 79, of Appomattox, died on Monday, January 10, 2022, at his residence.
Born in Lynchburg, Va., on July 15, 1942, he was a son of the late Annie Pearl Tomlinson Banton and Charles Mathiass Banton.
In 1975, Pete went to work for himself building home until his retirement in 1991. He was a member of Victory Baptist Church.
He is survived by his son, Phillip Banton and wife, Shannon, of Appomattox and two grandchildren, Marissa Banton of Charlottesville, and Dillon Banton of Appomattox. He was preceded in death by a brother, Charles "Bootie" Banton.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, January 15, 2022, at Robinson Funeral Home officiated by Pastor Jeff Worley. Burial will follow in Virginia Memorial Park at 1 p.m.
Those wishing to make memorials please consider Victory Baptist Church, P.O. Box 834, Appomattox, VA 24522.
Robinson Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family. An online condolence may be sent by visiting www.robinsonfuneral.com
.
Published by The News & Advance on Jan. 12, 2022.