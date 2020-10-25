Earl Franklin Vaughn
December 30, 1925 - October 20, 2020
Earl Franklin Vaughn transitioned peacefully to eternal life on October 20, 2020 surrounded by loved ones at Lynchburg General Hospital in Virginia early Tuesday afternoon. He was born December 30, 1925 to parents Mamie F. and Edward R. Vaughn Sr. in Davis Station, South Carolina. He was the loving husband of Ella Virginia Winfree Vaughn and father of two sons. Earl was a devoted and compassionate servant to God and his family.
In the late 1920's as a toddler he moved with his family from Summerton, SC to Ansonia, CT where he was raised and graduated from Ansonia High School. After graduation at 18 years old, he was drafted to serve in the military during World War II. Remarking that he had to "grow up fast" he served his country honorably primarily in the Philippines and attained the final rank of sergeant before separating from the military. While on leave something remarkable happened at a dance at Virginia State University in 1944, he met his future wife. They married May 9, 1947 after his return from active duty. Together their marriage was a ministry and a strong testament to God's love.
Earl received an A.S. degree in Electrical Engineering from New Haven College (currently University of New Haven) in 1957. Unable to secure a job in the engineering field because of racism he began selling cars at Giordano Motors a Chrysler dealership and then finding a better opportunity at Mantillia Motors a Ford dealership. In 1963 he was finally granted the opportunity to take the engineering exam with a local power utility United Illuminating and was hired. Over his long career he displayed creativity and a leadership style that resulted in awards for his residential lighting designs.
His professional memberships were numerous and his commitment to civic and community involvement was evident in every community in which he lived. Earl firmly believed in giving back, he was loved by so many but always had time for a neighbor or a friend whether with a phone call, standing breakfast meeting, organizing street improvements, or working in different capacities within the Church.
Earl was predeceased by his beloved wife Ella of 70 years and by his siblings William A. Vaughn, Ella R. Pinckney, Edward R. Vaughn Jr., Abraham M. "Skip" Vaughn, and Juanita Eaton. To cherish his memory, he leaves two sons, Earl F. Vaughn Jr. (Gretchen), Charles H. W. Vaughn (Beverley) of New Haven, Connecticut; six grandchildren, Christopher, Brandon (Jonita), Jieyoni, Sterling, Nia Vaughn and Rashan Minitee (Marquitta). Sister-in-law Lil R. Winfree of Madison Heights, Virginia, as well as a host of great grandchildren (including the latest addition to the family a great-grandson completing four generations of Vaughn males), nieces, nephews, grand nieces, grand nephews, cousins and friends.
In lieu of flowers, please make memorial contributions in his name to: United Negro College Fund (UNCF), Attn: Donations 1805 7th St. NW, Washington, D.C. 20001. Phone: 202-810-0240 www.uncf.org
A limited graveside service will be conducted at 12pm on Monday, October 26, 2020 at the Fort Hill Cemetery, 5691 Fort Avenue, Lynchburg, VA 24502 with Reverend Rodney R. Forrest officiating. We will strictly observe all COVID 19 precautions, social distancing and face coverings will be required. Arrangement entrusted to Tharp Funeral and Crematory, Inc.
Published by The News & Advance on Oct. 25, 2020.