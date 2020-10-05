Earl James Wilkinson
July 5, 1926 - October 2, 2020
Earl James Wilkinson, 94, of 507 Prospect Road, Hurt, died on Friday, October 2, 2020, at Centra Lynchburg General Hospital. He was the husband of Marcia Evagene Learned Wilkinson for seventy years.
He was born on July 5, 1926, in Burlington, Vermont, a son of the late James Henry Wilkinson and Adalean Paya. He was a member of St. Victoria's Catholic Church, Knights of Columbus, United States Coast Guard Auxiliary, Red Cross 100 Pint Donor and a retired engineer for The Lane Company. Earl enjoyed reading, organic gardening, beekeeping, hunting, fishing, boating and most of all spending time with his family.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by three sons, Alan Charles Wilkinson and his wife, Pam, of Martinsville, Va., Robert John Wilkinson of Sherando, Va., and Richard Keith Wilkinson and his wife, Debbie, of Stanardsville, Va.; four daughters, Lois Jean Chamberlain and her husband, Roger, of New York, Catherine Mary Carlson of Fairfax, Vermont, Wendy Sue Lick and her husband, Michael, of Kingsport, Tenn., and Elizabeth Anne Wilkinson of Waynesboro, Va.; one daughter-in-law, Tess Wilkinson of Vermont; one brother, Edward Miles; twenty six grandchildren; and many great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by a son, James Earl Wilkinson; one daughter, Linda Ann Wilkinson; one son-in-law, Robert Carlson; and one brother, Emerson Miles.
A funeral mass will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, October 6, 2020, at St. Victoria's Catholic Church in Hurt, Va., by Father James Gallagher. The family will receive friends beginning one hour prior to the service at the church.
The family suggests that those wishing to make memorials consider St. Victoria's Catholic Church, P.O. Box 640, Hurt, VA 24563 or the Coast Guard Auxiliary Smith Mountain Lake Flotilla 8-1, Commander F H Lane, 42 Turtleback Path Rd., Hardy, VA 24101.
Finch & Finch Funeral and Cremation Service, Altavista, is in charge of arrangements.
