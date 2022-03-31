Menu
Earl W. Rutherford Jr.
1944 - 2022
BORN
1944
DIED
2022
Earl W. Rutherford Jr.

September 28, 1944 - March 28, 2022

Earl W. Rutherford Jr., of Evington, passed away on Monday, March 28, 2022. He was born on September 28, 1944. He was preceded in death by his wife, Nancy Jean Rutherford.

He leaves to cherish his memory two brothers, Donnie Jones of Lynchburg, and James Rutherford of New Castle, Va.; a stepdaughter, Donna Tucker (Ricky); two step grandchildren, Tonya Lynn Brown and Ricky W. Tucker Jr. of Evington; a niece, Teresa Lynn Jones, and four cousins.

Heritage Funeral Service and Crematory (434) 239-2405 is assisting the family.

Published by The News & Advance on Mar. 31, 2022.
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.