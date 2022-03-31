Earl W. Rutherford Jr.
September 28, 1944 - March 28, 2022
Earl W. Rutherford Jr., of Evington, passed away on Monday, March 28, 2022. He was born on September 28, 1944. He was preceded in death by his wife, Nancy Jean Rutherford.
He leaves to cherish his memory two brothers, Donnie Jones of Lynchburg, and James Rutherford of New Castle, Va.; a stepdaughter, Donna Tucker (Ricky); two step grandchildren, Tonya Lynn Brown and Ricky W. Tucker Jr. of Evington; a niece, Teresa Lynn Jones, and four cousins.
Heritage Funeral Service and Crematory (434) 239-2405 is assisting the family. Memories and thoughts may be shared with the family at www.heritagefuneralandcremation.com
.
Published by The News & Advance on Mar. 31, 2022.