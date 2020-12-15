Menu
Early Odell Fitzgerald Jr.
1947 - 2020
Early Odell Fitzgerald Jr.

April 30, 1947 - December 12, 2020

Mr. Early Odell Fitzgerald Jr., age 73, of Brookneal, Virginia, died in his sleep on Friday, December 11, 2020, at his residence. Born in Big Island, he was the son of Early Odell Fitzgerald Sr. and Sylvia Bulls Fitzgerald.

Early "Junior" worked for Georgia Pacific paper mill in Big Island for over forty years. He was a United States Navy Veteran and was honorably discharged. He was later employed by the Lynchburg Naval Recruiting Office.

He was a generous family member and friend to many. He loved his job, working beyond his retirement age.

He is survived by his wife, Barbara Louise Silk; three sisters, Deborah Gay Fitzgerald, Rhonda Gail Fitzgerald and Joann F. Rorer; devoted cousin, David Fitzgerald; and many other cousins, too numerous to name.

In respect with Early's wishes, there will be no memorial services. Those who knew "Junior" know he hated being fussed over and would rather give than receive. In lieu of funeral services and flowers, and to honor Junior, we ask that all who wish to remember him to please donate to the Campbell County Humane Society. He was a great lover of all animals and this is what he expressed both through his own donations throughout the years and by his own words.

Jeffress Funeral Home & Cremation Service

304 Lusardi Drive, Brookneal, VA 24528

Published by The News & Advance on Dec. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sponsored by Jeffress Funeral Home and Cremation Service - Brookneal.
So sorry to hear this news. Junior was a pleasure to work with easy going easy to get alone with. Condolences and prayers go out to his family. RIP JUNIOR!!
Robert Brads
December 15, 2020
Prayers for the family
Steven Brads
December 15, 2020
Sending prayers of comfort to the family.
Penny Bare Bailey
December 15, 2020
Rest in Peace Jr. Love you.
Christy
December 15, 2020
