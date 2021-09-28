Menu
Earnest Glenwood McCoy
FUNERAL HOME
Tharp Funeral Home
220 Breezewood Drive
Lynchburg, VA
Earnest Glenwood McCoy

Earnest Glenwood McCoy, husband of Catherine Ersell McCoy passed on Friday, September 24, 2021, peacefully in his home.

Friends and family are invited to attend the interment at Forest Hill Cemetery, Lynchburg, September 29, 2021, at 1 p.m.

At the request of the family, they ask that no visits be made to the home. Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Lynchburg, is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit tharpfuneralhome.com.

Tharp Funeral Home and Crematory

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
29
Interment
1:00p.m.
Forest Hill Cemetery
Lynchburg, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Tharp Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
May Jehovah grant you comfort and the peace of knowing he's in Jehovah memory. You have are deepest sympathy. We'll never forget uncle Dutchy.
Serena Stratton
September 29, 2021
