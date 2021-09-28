Earnest Glenwood McCoy
Earnest Glenwood McCoy, husband of Catherine Ersell McCoy passed on Friday, September 24, 2021, peacefully in his home.
Friends and family are invited to attend the interment at Forest Hill Cemetery, Lynchburg, September 29, 2021, at 1 p.m.
At the request of the family, they ask that no visits be made to the home. Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Lynchburg, is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit tharpfuneralhome.com
Tharp Funeral Home and Crematory
Published by The News & Advance on Sep. 28, 2021.