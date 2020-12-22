Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The News & Advance
The News & Advance Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Eddie Culbertson
Eddie Culbertson

April 6, 1946 - December 17, 2020

Eddie Leeroy Culbertson, 74, went to be with His Lord on Thursday, December 17, 2020, at UVA Medical Center. He was born in Elizabethton, Tenn. He was preceded in death by his father and mother, Amerine and Kathleen Culbertson;and brother, Herman.

He is survived by his loving wife, Carisa Culbertson; stepdaughters, Kelsey James and Samantha James and grandson, Jaiden James; in-laws, Linda and RC Elliott; brother, Bobby and wife, Debbie; nephew, Stuart; sister, Laurella Williams; niece, Angela; nephew, Trey; niece, Michelle Peters and family; niece, Tracy Culbertson; and nephew, Kevin Culbertson and family.

Eddie graduated Gretna High School. He started work at Klopman Mills in Altavista. He was a taxidermist during his younger years. Eddie retired from BWXT after 39 yrs of employment in the NDT Dept. After retirement, he was self-employed as Eddie's Coiner which later became Stonewall Auction Co. in Appomattox. Eddie was also a past member of International Nations of B.A.S.S. (Bass Masters) as an avid fisherman. Eddie loved antiquing and auctioning with his wife, Carisa. He shared his love of antiquing with his late brother Herman. He loved to watch TV Shows of survival, nature, history, antiques, and crime solving, and action movies with many family members. He shared his love of nature with all of his family. He joyed with every visit from family and friends. Eddie never met a stranger and loved making new friends. He enjoyed the beautiful singing voices of Trey and Angela. He joyfully bragged over his grandson Jaiden. He was proud of and loved his family. We will all miss him greatly, including the family dog Boogie. A Better Cremation in Charlottesville is serving the family. Online condolences or memories may be entered at abettercremation.org. In lieu of flowers, donate to a favorite charity; Hunter's for the Hungry, Gleaning for the World, Blue Ridge Food Bank, or Concord Resue Squad.

A Better Cremation

511 Stewart Street, Charlottesville, VA 22902
Published by The News & Advance on Dec. 22, 2020.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
6 Entries
I am so sorry about Eddie. He was my boss for a few years at BWXT. I am so sorry he passed.
Susan Mitchell
December 23, 2020
Prayers for you. Such a sweet spirit with wonderful care givers
Kim rumsmoke
December 23, 2020
I am so sorry for your loss. Eddie was a wonderful man and a great friend to my late father, Bob Taylor. They both shared a tremendous passion for fishing and hunting. I have many fond memories of Eddie over the years. I am especially grateful to him for all the help that he gave me and my mother when my father passed away. Eddie will be greatly missed.
Bobby Taylor
December 23, 2020
Prayers For Family Eddie good guy talk with him a lot at B&W
Larry K Roach
December 22, 2020
I am so sorry to hear of Eddie´s passing.my prayers are with you all.after y´all left Danville.we lost touch.
Susan Bennett- Phillips
December 22, 2020
So very sorry for your loss...He was such a nice guy...
Louise Brennan
December 22, 2020
Showing 1 - 6 of 6 results