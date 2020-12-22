Eddie Culbertson
April 6, 1946 - December 17, 2020
Eddie Leeroy Culbertson, 74, went to be with His Lord on Thursday, December 17, 2020, at UVA Medical Center. He was born in Elizabethton, Tenn. He was preceded in death by his father and mother, Amerine and Kathleen Culbertson;and brother, Herman.
He is survived by his loving wife, Carisa Culbertson; stepdaughters, Kelsey James and Samantha James and grandson, Jaiden James; in-laws, Linda and RC Elliott; brother, Bobby and wife, Debbie; nephew, Stuart; sister, Laurella Williams; niece, Angela; nephew, Trey; niece, Michelle Peters and family; niece, Tracy Culbertson; and nephew, Kevin Culbertson and family.
Eddie graduated Gretna High School. He started work at Klopman Mills in Altavista. He was a taxidermist during his younger years. Eddie retired from BWXT after 39 yrs of employment in the NDT Dept. After retirement, he was self-employed as Eddie's Coiner which later became Stonewall Auction Co. in Appomattox. Eddie was also a past member of International Nations of B.A.S.S. (Bass Masters) as an avid fisherman. Eddie loved antiquing and auctioning with his wife, Carisa. He shared his love of antiquing with his late brother Herman. He loved to watch TV Shows of survival, nature, history, antiques, and crime solving, and action movies with many family members. He shared his love of nature with all of his family. He joyed with every visit from family and friends. Eddie never met a stranger and loved making new friends. He enjoyed the beautiful singing voices of Trey and Angela. He joyfully bragged over his grandson Jaiden. He was proud of and loved his family. We will all miss him greatly, including the family dog Boogie. A Better Cremation in Charlottesville is serving the family. Online condolences or memories may be entered at abettercremation.org
. In lieu of flowers, donate to a favorite charity
; Hunter's for the Hungry, Gleaning for the World, Blue Ridge Food Bank, or Concord Resue Squad.
Published by The News & Advance on Dec. 22, 2020.