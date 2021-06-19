Menu
Eddie Woodson
FUNERAL HOME
Whitten Timberlake Chapel
7404 Timberlake Road
Lynchburg, VA
Eddie Woodson

Eddie R. Woodson, 62, of Lynchburg, Va., passed away on Friday, June 11, 2021, at UVa in Charlottesville, Va., from a long term illness. He is now beyond pain and suffering.

His hobbies included Nascar, WWE, old movies, Washington Redskins, Basketball at Liberty University, and Hill Cats games.

Eddie was a beloved brother, uncle, and friend. During his life he D.J.'d for WTTX in Appomattox, and also for weddings and parties. Dispatcher for Concord Rescue Squad, and a devout employee for VDOT. He was a graduate of Rustburg High School class of 1975 and attended CVCC. He enjoyed selling at flea markets where he could meet new people. Eddie loved to help out whenever needed without a complaint, and family and friends never saw a food he didn't enjoy.

Eddie was survived by four sisters, Betty Shelton and husband, Freddie, Carolyn Nuckols, Cathy Woodson, and Sharon Ford; six nieces, Bobbie Nuckols, Brandi Nuckols, Carrel Marie Taylor and husband, Adam, Zoey Terry, Zadie Terry, and Kathryn Fitch; two nephews, Christian Fields and Asher Taylor; and sister-in-law, Michelle Fitch.

Eddie was preceded in death by grandparents, William S. Ponton, Flora W Ponton, James R Woodson, and Ruth Ballowe Woodson; parents, Cecil E. Woodson and Hattie Ponton Almond; brothers, Carrel (Skeeter) Almond, Ronnie Fitch; and brother-in-law, Virgil Nuckols.

The family would like to give special thanks to his many doctors and nurses at UVa who took excellent care of him.

The family will welcome friends and family Sunday, June 20, 2021, at Whitten Funeral and Cremation on Timberlake Rd., from 5 until 7 p.m. Funeral services will be held Monday June 21, 2021, at Fort Hill Cemetery on Fort Avenue, Lynchburg, Va., at 11 a.m.

To send online condolences to the family, please visit www.whittentimberlake.com. Whitten Timberlake Chapel is serving the family, (434) 239-0331.

Published by The News & Advance on Jun. 19, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
20
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Whitten Funeral and Cremation
7404 Timberlake Road, Lynchburg, VA
Jun
21
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Fort Hill Cemetery
Fort Avenue, Lynchburg, VA
Eddie was one of my favorite people. I lost track of him after I left Meals on Wheels. I dont think he ever met anyone he couldn't befriend. He could make others laugh and smile even in his darkest times. He LOVED his family. We are left to grieve over his loss, but heaven's glory surrounds him.
Caroline Street
Work
June 19, 2021
So sorry to learn of Eddie´s passing away. I worked with him at VDOT and always enjoyed talking with him. He was always a gentleman and always showed concern for others. My prayers for his family.
Betsy Cheatham
Work
June 19, 2021
