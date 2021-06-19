Eddie Woodson
Eddie R. Woodson, 62, of Lynchburg, Va., passed away on Friday, June 11, 2021, at UVa in Charlottesville, Va., from a long term illness. He is now beyond pain and suffering.
His hobbies included Nascar, WWE, old movies, Washington Redskins, Basketball at Liberty University, and Hill Cats games.
Eddie was a beloved brother, uncle, and friend. During his life he D.J.'d for WTTX in Appomattox, and also for weddings and parties. Dispatcher for Concord Rescue Squad, and a devout employee for VDOT. He was a graduate of Rustburg High School class of 1975 and attended CVCC. He enjoyed selling at flea markets where he could meet new people. Eddie loved to help out whenever needed without a complaint, and family and friends never saw a food he didn't enjoy.
Eddie was survived by four sisters, Betty Shelton and husband, Freddie, Carolyn Nuckols, Cathy Woodson, and Sharon Ford; six nieces, Bobbie Nuckols, Brandi Nuckols, Carrel Marie Taylor and husband, Adam, Zoey Terry, Zadie Terry, and Kathryn Fitch; two nephews, Christian Fields and Asher Taylor; and sister-in-law, Michelle Fitch.
Eddie was preceded in death by grandparents, William S. Ponton, Flora W Ponton, James R Woodson, and Ruth Ballowe Woodson; parents, Cecil E. Woodson and Hattie Ponton Almond; brothers, Carrel (Skeeter) Almond, Ronnie Fitch; and brother-in-law, Virgil Nuckols.
The family would like to give special thanks to his many doctors and nurses at UVa who took excellent care of him.
The family will welcome friends and family Sunday, June 20, 2021, at Whitten Funeral and Cremation on Timberlake Rd., from 5 until 7 p.m. Funeral services will be held Monday June 21, 2021, at Fort Hill Cemetery on Fort Avenue, Lynchburg, Va., at 11 a.m.
Published by The News & Advance on Jun. 19, 2021.