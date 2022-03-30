Menu
Edgar Leon Tucker Murphy
1935 - 2022
BORN
1935
DIED
2022
UPCOMING SERVICE
Visitation
Mar, 31 2022
12:00p.m.
Madison Heights Christian Church
Edgar Leon Tucker Murphy

Edgar Leon Tucker Murphy, 86, of Madison Heights, died on Friday, March 25, 2022. He was born on May 11, 1935, a son of the late Frank and Sarah Murphy in Madison Heights. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Frank and Emmett; and a sister, Sandra.

He was a member of Madison Heights Christian Church and Elder Emeritus, a United States Navy veteran, and retired from Babcock &Wilcox.

Edgar is survived by his wife of 64 years, Mary Marie Reynolds Murphy; son, Robert; daughter, Sylvia, both of Madison Heights; son, Mike (Allena) of Monroe; granddaughter, Sarah Long (Roy); great-granddaughters, Georgia and Cora Sullivan of Chesapeake, Va.; cousin, Kirk Murphy (Cindy) of Goode; and special friends, Frank and Joanne Tomlin of Madison Heights.

A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m., on Thursday, March 31, 2022, at Madison Heights Christian Church with the Rev. George Harris officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.

Memorial contributions may be made to Madison Heights Christian Church, 149 Main St., Madison Heights, VA 24572, or Monelison Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 56, Madison Heights, VA 24572.

Arrangements by Burch-Messier Funeral Home, Bedford, 540-586-7360.

Published by The News & Advance on Mar. 30, 2022.
