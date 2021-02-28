Edgar Reed Whitmore
Edgar Reed Whitmore, 86, passed away on Wednesday, February 24, 2021. He was a loving and devoted, husband, father and grandfather. He was the husband of Betty Brown Whitmore for 66 years.
Born in Lynchburg on April 5, 1934, he was a son of the late Thomas Clarence Whitmore and Ruth Brautigan Whitmore and was also preceded by his siblings, Thomas, Robert, Walter, Daniel, Elizabeth, Ruth, Anne Catherine and Martha.
He was retired from Yellow Freight Systems, where he was a longtime member of the teamsters union and also Bethlehem Lutheran Church.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by two daughters, Sharon Singleton (Robert), JoEllen Whitmore and two grandchildren, Robert Singleton Jr. (Kristina), Elizabeth Britt (Brian).
Due to the pandemic restrictions, services will be held at a later date.
Heritage Funeral Service and Crematory, 434-239-2405 is assisting the family. Memories and thoughts may be shared with the family at www.heritagefuneralandcremation.com
.
Heritage Funeral Service and Crematory
Published by The News & Advance on Feb. 28, 2021.