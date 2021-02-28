Menu
Edgar Reed Whitmore
1934 - 2021
BORN
1934
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Heritage Funeral Service & Crematory
427 Graves Mill Road
Lynchburg, VA
Edgar Reed Whitmore

Edgar Reed Whitmore, 86, passed away on Wednesday, February 24, 2021. He was a loving and devoted, husband, father and grandfather. He was the husband of Betty Brown Whitmore for 66 years.

Born in Lynchburg on April 5, 1934, he was a son of the late Thomas Clarence Whitmore and Ruth Brautigan Whitmore and was also preceded by his siblings, Thomas, Robert, Walter, Daniel, Elizabeth, Ruth, Anne Catherine and Martha.

He was retired from Yellow Freight Systems, where he was a longtime member of the teamsters union and also Bethlehem Lutheran Church.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by two daughters, Sharon Singleton (Robert), JoEllen Whitmore and two grandchildren, Robert Singleton Jr. (Kristina), Elizabeth Britt (Brian).

Due to the pandemic restrictions, services will be held at a later date.

Heritage Funeral Service and Crematory, 434-239-2405 is assisting the family. Memories and thoughts may be shared with the family at www.heritagefuneralandcremation.com.

Heritage Funeral Service and Crematory

Published by The News & Advance on Feb. 28, 2021.
Just found out about my good buddy and wanted to let the family know how I am truly sorry to hear of my friend passing, I have great memories of him and I on our outing and visiting old friends, I am really going to miss him, praying for yall all.
Harold Davenport
March 1, 2021
We are so sad into here of Edgar's passing. He holds a special place in our hearts and always will. Sending love and thoughts of peace and comfort.
Robert and Carolyn Banos
March 1, 2021
Jim and Patty Burnett
February 28, 2021
So sorry for ur loss prayers and blessings to you and your family will never forget al the fun times with him when visiting dad
Tammy, Nancy ,Donna and Kenny Brooks
February 28, 2021
Betty, I am so sorry to hear of Edgar's passing. My thoughts and prayers are with you my friend.
Joan Saunders
February 28, 2021
My condolences, I remember Edgar from Hemingway and Moose
Charles Crickenberger
February 28, 2021
