Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The News & Advance
The News & Advance Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Edith Geraldine "Jerry" Burnette
1922 - 2021
BORN
1922
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Tharp Funeral Home
220 Breezewood Drive
Lynchburg, VA
Edith Geraldine "Jerry" Burnette

July 26, 1922 - March 20, 2021

Edith Geraldine "Jerry" Burnette, daughter of James Edward Sr. and Clementine Andrews Burnette, was born on July 26, 1922, died on Saturday, March 20, 2021, at the Burnette Farm.

She is survived by sisters, Kathleen "Pete" Burnette and Helen Burnette Harvey; nieces, Page Eney, Gayle Rhodes, Dana Goetz, Susan Jennings (Jim), and Bonnie Burnette; nephews, Jimmy Burnette (Melinda), Russ Burnette (Tricia), Steve Burnette (Connie), Scott Burnette (Debye), Tom Tweedy (Becky), Doug Harvey (Debbie), Tim Harvey (Rick), David Harvey (Phyllis), and Paul Harvey (Kendra); many grand nieces and nephews; and special friends, Phyllis Anderson and Tanya Robinson. She was predeceased by sisters, Lillian Tweedy and Evelyn Burnette; brothers, Bill, Russell, James Jr., Dewey, and Carlyle; nieces and nephews, Charlie Burnette, Becky DuFour, Neil Eney, and John Goetz.

Jerry retired after being office manager for F. Read Hopkins Pediatric Associates for many years. She took great pride in being an owner of Burnette Farm, raising Black Angus cattle, living at home and experiencing the wonders of nature. Her ultimate joy was being mentor to and a vital part of her nephews' and nieces' lives. She introduced them and their friends as youngsters to the art of fishing in the Piankatank. She was an avid tennis player, an enthusiastic fan of the Dallas Cowboys and UVA basketball, and enjoyed trips to Connecticut and Charles Town to play the slots.

A celebration of her life will be held at a later date. The family expresses special thanks to Centra Hospice, Renita Rosser, Kennita Jones and Tanya for their loving care. Special thanks to Eric, Brian and Keith Harvey for their special acts of devotion, and to Susan Jennings for expert coordination of medical care and supplies. We are indebted to all who have given loving support.

The family requests gifts in Jerry's memory payable to VIMS Foundation. Please note on check "Jerry Burnette Piankatank River Fund". Address: VIMS Foundation. c/o Amy E. Fisher, Virginia Institute of Marine Science, P.O. Box 1346, Gloucester Point, VA 23062. Gifts to VIMS may also be given online: https://www.vims.edu/giving/waystogive/index.php. Otherwise you may give to the charity of your choice.

The family is grateful for the service of Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Lynchburg. To send condolences, please visit tharpfuneralhome.com.

Published by The News & Advance on Mar. 22, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Tharp Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Tharp Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
Miss B. I am so sorry for your loss. Much love and sympathy. I have such great memories of you.
Rosemary Dalton
March 23, 2021
To all the family, who I love dearly, we were deeply saddened to hear this news but not surprised. We knew she was tired and ready to go and knowing her, we are going to celebrate her. She was a force to be reckoned with! She was straight forward and you knew where you stood with her! I loved her dearly and will miss the times with her on the trips we took together but will remember all those times with great affection. Scott and I will remember the fishing trips to the river and all the times spent talking with her. Love you all. Georgia and Scott Shull
Georgia Shull
March 22, 2021
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results