Edith Geraldine "Jerry" Burnette
July 26, 1922 - March 20, 2021
Edith Geraldine "Jerry" Burnette, daughter of James Edward Sr. and Clementine Andrews Burnette, was born on July 26, 1922, died on Saturday, March 20, 2021, at the Burnette Farm.
She is survived by sisters, Kathleen "Pete" Burnette and Helen Burnette Harvey; nieces, Page Eney, Gayle Rhodes, Dana Goetz, Susan Jennings (Jim), and Bonnie Burnette; nephews, Jimmy Burnette (Melinda), Russ Burnette (Tricia), Steve Burnette (Connie), Scott Burnette (Debye), Tom Tweedy (Becky), Doug Harvey (Debbie), Tim Harvey (Rick), David Harvey (Phyllis), and Paul Harvey (Kendra); many grand nieces and nephews; and special friends, Phyllis Anderson and Tanya Robinson. She was predeceased by sisters, Lillian Tweedy and Evelyn Burnette; brothers, Bill, Russell, James Jr., Dewey, and Carlyle; nieces and nephews, Charlie Burnette, Becky DuFour, Neil Eney, and John Goetz.
Jerry retired after being office manager for F. Read Hopkins Pediatric Associates for many years. She took great pride in being an owner of Burnette Farm, raising Black Angus cattle, living at home and experiencing the wonders of nature. Her ultimate joy was being mentor to and a vital part of her nephews' and nieces' lives. She introduced them and their friends as youngsters to the art of fishing in the Piankatank. She was an avid tennis player, an enthusiastic fan of the Dallas Cowboys and UVA basketball, and enjoyed trips to Connecticut and Charles Town to play the slots.
A celebration of her life will be held at a later date. The family expresses special thanks to Centra Hospice, Renita Rosser, Kennita Jones and Tanya for their loving care. Special thanks to Eric, Brian and Keith Harvey for their special acts of devotion, and to Susan Jennings for expert coordination of medical care and supplies. We are indebted to all who have given loving support.
The family requests gifts in Jerry's memory payable to VIMS Foundation. Please note on check "Jerry Burnette Piankatank River Fund". Address: VIMS Foundation. c/o Amy E. Fisher, Virginia Institute of Marine Science, P.O. Box 1346, Gloucester Point, VA 23062. Gifts to VIMS may also be given online: https://www.vims.edu/giving/waystogive/index.php
The family is grateful for the service of Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Lynchburg. To send condolences, please visit tharpfuneralhome.com
Published by The News & Advance on Mar. 22, 2021.