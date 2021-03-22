To all the family, who I love dearly, we were deeply saddened to hear this news but not surprised. We knew she was tired and ready to go and knowing her, we are going to celebrate her. She was a force to be reckoned with! She was straight forward and you knew where you stood with her! I loved her dearly and will miss the times with her on the trips we took together but will remember all those times with great affection. Scott and I will remember the fishing trips to the river and all the times spent talking with her. Love you all. Georgia and Scott Shull

Georgia Shull March 22, 2021