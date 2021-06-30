Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The News & Advance
The News & Advance Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Edna Tuggle Hofmann
1938 - 2021
BORN
1938
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Heritage Funeral Service & Crematory
427 Graves Mill Road
Lynchburg, VA
Edna Tuggle Hofmann

Edna Tuggle Hofmann, 82, of Forest, passed away Monday, June 28, 2021. She was the wife of the late John Robert "Jack" Hofmann Jr.

Born in Lynchburg, on September 14, 1938, she was a daughter of the late Clarence Edward Tuggle and Ethel Dudley Tuggle. Edna was retired from Summitt Transportation, a world traveler, member of FOPA and Timberlake United Methodist Church. She loved, helped and cared for so many people.

She is survived by her children, Robin Hedrick and husband, Phillip, Stacy Price, and John Hofmann; a brother, Claude Tuggle and wife, Martha; a sister, Carolyn Tuggle Perdieu; seven grandchildren, numerous great-grandchildren, number of nieces and nephews and special loving friends.

The family would like to thank Gail Kenney, Heather Perdieu, Britney Perdieu, Joanne Newton and Bridget with Seven Hills Hospice for the love and care shown to Edna.

A funeral service will be conducted 10 a.m., Saturday, July 3, 2021, at Timberlake United Methodist Church by The Rev. Brad McMullen and Estelle Holt. Burial will follow in Fort Hill Memorial Park.

The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m., Friday, July 2, 2021, at Heritage Funeral Service, 427 Graves Mill Road.

Memorial contributions may be made to Timberlake UMC, 21649 Timberlake Road, Lynchburg, VA 24502.

Heritage Funeral Service and Crematory, (434) 239-2405 is assisting the family. Memories and thoughts may be shared with the family at www.heritagefuneralandcremation.com.

Published by The News & Advance on Jun. 30, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jul
2
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Heritage Funeral Service & Crematory
427 Graves Mill Road, Lynchburg, VA
Jul
3
Funeral service
10:00a.m.
Timberlake United Methodist Church
VA
Funeral services provided by:
Heritage Funeral Service & Crematory
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Heritage Funeral Service & Crematory.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
5 Entries
She was a dear friend! So sorry she passed, she will be missed by so many!
Anita White
Friend
July 2, 2021
Many fond memories of this special, sweet lady, especially of the Early Bird Choir at TUMC.
Dan Edgar
Friend
July 1, 2021
So very sad to hear the news of Edna's passing. She was a wonderful woman full of life and laughter.
Kim Tuggle
June 30, 2021
I am so saddened to learn of Edna's passing. My deepest sympathy to her family. Edna was a very special lady and friend I had the pleasure of working with for several years. So sweet, kind, and caring. Prayers for all of her family.
Genelda Mayberry
June 30, 2021
I am so saddened to hear of Edna's passing. She was truly a wonderful and caring person. She took care of my father for several years. Condolences to the family.
Kellye Marker
Family
June 30, 2021
Showing 1 - 5 of 5 results