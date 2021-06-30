Edna Tuggle Hofmann
Edna Tuggle Hofmann, 82, of Forest, passed away Monday, June 28, 2021. She was the wife of the late John Robert "Jack" Hofmann Jr.
Born in Lynchburg, on September 14, 1938, she was a daughter of the late Clarence Edward Tuggle and Ethel Dudley Tuggle. Edna was retired from Summitt Transportation, a world traveler, member of FOPA and Timberlake United Methodist Church. She loved, helped and cared for so many people.
She is survived by her children, Robin Hedrick and husband, Phillip, Stacy Price, and John Hofmann; a brother, Claude Tuggle and wife, Martha; a sister, Carolyn Tuggle Perdieu; seven grandchildren, numerous great-grandchildren, number of nieces and nephews and special loving friends.
The family would like to thank Gail Kenney, Heather Perdieu, Britney Perdieu, Joanne Newton and Bridget with Seven Hills Hospice for the love and care shown to Edna.
A funeral service will be conducted 10 a.m., Saturday, July 3, 2021, at Timberlake United Methodist Church by The Rev. Brad McMullen and Estelle Holt. Burial will follow in Fort Hill Memorial Park.
The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m., Friday, July 2, 2021, at Heritage Funeral Service, 427 Graves Mill Road.
Memorial contributions may be made to Timberlake UMC, 21649 Timberlake Road, Lynchburg, VA 24502.
Heritage Funeral Service and Crematory, (434) 239-2405 is assisting the family. Memories and thoughts may be shared with the family at www.heritagefuneralandcremation.com
Published by The News & Advance on Jun. 30, 2021.