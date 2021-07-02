Menu
Edna Tuggle Hufmann
1938 - 2021
BORN
1938
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Heritage Funeral Service & Crematory
427 Graves Mill Road
Lynchburg, VA
Edna Tuggle Hufmann

September 14, 1938 - June 28, 2021

A funeral service will be conducted at 10 a.m., on Saturday, July 3, 2021 in Timberlake United Methodist Church by the Rev. Brad McMullen and Estelle Holt with burial to follow in Fort Hill Memorial Park.

The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m., today, Friday, July 2, 2021 at Heritage Funeral Service, 427 Graves Mill Road.

Memorial contributions may be made to Timberlake UMC, 21649 Timberlake Road, Lynchburg, VA 24502.

Heritage Funeral Service and Crematory, (434) 239-2405 is assisting the family. Memories and thoughts may be shared with the family at www.heritagefuneralandcremation.com

Published by The News & Advance on Jul. 2, 2021.
Funeral services provided by:
Heritage Funeral Service & Crematory
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
We want to express our sympathy to Edna's family she was a wonderful person will be greatly missed.
Jimmy, & Janice Driskill
Friend
July 5, 2021
