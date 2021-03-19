Edward Lawrence "Rocky" Allen
Edward Lawrence "Rocky" Allen, 71, of Rustburg, passed away on Tuesday, March 16, 2021, at his residence. He was the husband of Beverly Allen.
Born in Lynchburg, on May 22, 1949, he was a son of the late Kenneth Ellis and Mary Ellis. He was a retired Maintenance Director with Valley View Retirement Community and a member of New Chapel Baptist Church. He was a good and faithful Christian man who loved helping his church. Rocky was always eager to help others and loved his job, coworkers, and residents. He loved all sports and watching westerns. He and his children and son-in-law spent many hours watching football and baseball. Rocky also showed his strong family love to four exchange students, treating them as his own. One, Pauline has always been like his daughter, and he loved her husband Steve and their children, Donnie and Hermi.
In addition to his father and mother, he preceded in death by three siblings, Ray Ellis, Harvey Allen, and Sarah Ellis.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his children, Sterling Magann of Las Vegas, Nev., Lisa Green of Tampa, Fla., and Heather Seale and her husband, Grant, of Lynchburg; a sister, Paula Bagby of Lynchburg; a brother, Roy Ellis and his wife, Aletha, of Lynchburg; and two grandchildren, Riley and Rocky Seale.
A funeral service will be conducted 11 a.m. Saturday, March 20, 2021, at New Chapel Baptist Church with Pastor Tim Dooley officiating. Burial will follow in New Chapel Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 5:30 until 8:30 p.m. Friday, March 19, 2021, at New Chapel Baptist Church.
Special thanks to our family and friends Rhonda Moore, Stuart and Brenda Wilson, Wayne and Dianne Tweedy, Teresa Martin, Tim and Ruby Dooley, Montez and Vernon Reynolds, and Marty and Carolyn Coleman. We appreciate Centra Hospice and their care for Rocky. Special thanks to Amy Wood, Cheryl Bridenthal, Kim Sherburne and Tama Howell. Rocky fought a long hard battle with cancer until the end for seven and a half years.
Would also like to give thanks to, Dr. Emily Jenkins, Dr. Clinton Beverly and Dr. Gautham Gondi.
Whitten Timberlake Chapel is serving the family, (434) 239-0331.
Published by The News & Advance on Mar. 19, 2021.