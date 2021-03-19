Beverly and Heather and family, so sorry to learn of your loss. Our hearts are saddened. Rocky was such a good christian, friendly and always funny guy. He will be missed by all who knew him. Thankfully he won't have to suffer anymore. We do have the assurance of knowing where he's at, laughing and talking to his family and friends that are in Heaven too. Keep the memories in your hearts, as it helps on the rough days that may be ahead. Asking God to grant you the peace and comfort that is needed at time time. All our love and prayers.

Linda & Wayland Grubbs March 19, 2021