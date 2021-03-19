Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The News & Advance
The News & Advance Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Edward Lawrence "Rocky" Allen
1949 - 2021
BORN
1949
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Whitten Timberlake Chapel
7404 Timberlake Road
Lynchburg, VA
Edward Lawrence "Rocky" Allen

Edward Lawrence "Rocky" Allen, 71, of Rustburg, passed away on Tuesday, March 16, 2021, at his residence. He was the husband of Beverly Allen.

Born in Lynchburg, on May 22, 1949, he was a son of the late Kenneth Ellis and Mary Ellis. He was a retired Maintenance Director with Valley View Retirement Community and a member of New Chapel Baptist Church. He was a good and faithful Christian man who loved helping his church. Rocky was always eager to help others and loved his job, coworkers, and residents. He loved all sports and watching westerns. He and his children and son-in-law spent many hours watching football and baseball. Rocky also showed his strong family love to four exchange students, treating them as his own. One, Pauline has always been like his daughter, and he loved her husband Steve and their children, Donnie and Hermi.

In addition to his father and mother, he preceded in death by three siblings, Ray Ellis, Harvey Allen, and Sarah Ellis.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by his children, Sterling Magann of Las Vegas, Nev., Lisa Green of Tampa, Fla., and Heather Seale and her husband, Grant, of Lynchburg; a sister, Paula Bagby of Lynchburg; a brother, Roy Ellis and his wife, Aletha, of Lynchburg; and two grandchildren, Riley and Rocky Seale.

A funeral service will be conducted 11 a.m. Saturday, March 20, 2021, at New Chapel Baptist Church with Pastor Tim Dooley officiating. Burial will follow in New Chapel Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 5:30 until 8:30 p.m. Friday, March 19, 2021, at New Chapel Baptist Church.

Special thanks to our family and friends Rhonda Moore, Stuart and Brenda Wilson, Wayne and Dianne Tweedy, Teresa Martin, Tim and Ruby Dooley, Montez and Vernon Reynolds, and Marty and Carolyn Coleman. We appreciate Centra Hospice and their care for Rocky. Special thanks to Amy Wood, Cheryl Bridenthal, Kim Sherburne and Tama Howell. Rocky fought a long hard battle with cancer until the end for seven and a half years.

Would also like to give thanks to, Dr. Emily Jenkins, Dr. Clinton Beverly and Dr. Gautham Gondi.

To send online condolences to the family, please visit www.whittentimberlake.com.

Whitten Timberlake Chapel is serving the family, (434) 239-0331.

Published by The News & Advance on Mar. 19, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
19
Visitation
5:30p.m. - 8:30p.m.
New Chapel Baptist Church
VA
Mar
20
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
New Chapel Baptist Church
VA
Funeral services provided by:
Whitten Timberlake Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Whitten Timberlake Chapel.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
6 Entries
To Beverly & the family. I am so sorry to hear this. I will be praying for you & your family. Titus 2:13.
Carolyn brooks
March 27, 2021
Beverly - You and your family are in my thoughts and prayers - so very sorry for your loss. He was such a happy soul and will be missed by many. Sending my love - Wanda
Wanda Millner Willis
March 20, 2021
Beverly, I am so very sorry for your loss!! Rocky was such a wonderful man and loved by all who knew him. I know the residents, families and staff of Valley View thought he was the BEST!!! My mom (Ruth Rogers) enjoyed his humor, kindness and compassion!!! Prayers for you and your family!!
Gail Ballowe
March 20, 2021
Beverly and Heather and family, so sorry to learn of your loss. Our hearts are saddened. Rocky was such a good christian, friendly and always funny guy. He will be missed by all who knew him. Thankfully he won't have to suffer anymore. We do have the assurance of knowing where he's at, laughing and talking to his family and friends that are in Heaven too. Keep the memories in your hearts, as it helps on the rough days that may be ahead. Asking God to grant you the peace and comfort that is needed at time time. All our love and prayers.
Linda & Wayland Grubbs
March 19, 2021
May God comfort you during the loss of your husband. Truly, you have been by his side each moment of his sickness, and you are undoubtedly a devoted wife.
Mrs. Karen Scott
March 19, 2021
I worked with Rocky at Valleyview I was dining room manager and he was always keeping us smilin GB and was always a friendly and loving face when we arrived to work. My prayers goes out to his wife and family. Knowing Rocky was like meeting a friend for life never had a bad day.
Annie Mack and family
March 19, 2021
Showing 1 - 6 of 6 results