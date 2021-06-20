Sorry to hear of Uncle Sonny passing. You have my deepest sympathy. It saddens me that almost all our older family members are gone. But I will cherish great memories. Our family outings and Uncle Sonny helping us find Easter eggs wearing his plaid pants. I loved him and love each of you. I´ll be in politically incorrect and use childhood names - Pee Wee. Tiney and Brother. Terms of endearment and heart full of love. Cousin Dale

Gracie Anderson Family June 20, 2021