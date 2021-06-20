Edward "Mule" Braxton Jr.
Edward Braxton Jr. "Mule" departed this life on Wednesday, June 16, 2021. He was the husband of the late Mollie Braxton.
He is survived by two daughters, Linda Jones and Christine Braxton; one son, Edward Braxton III; three grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
A funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 22, 2021, at Scott Zion Baptist Church. Interment will be held in the church cemetery. The family is receiving friends at 228 Harris Road, Madison Heights. from 4 until 7 p.m. Community Funeral Home directing
Published by The News & Advance on Jun. 20, 2021.