Edward "Mule" Braxton Jr.
FUNERAL HOME
Community Funeral Home, Inc - Lynchburg
909 5th Street
Lynchburg, VA
Edward "Mule" Braxton Jr.

Edward Braxton Jr. "Mule" departed this life on Wednesday, June 16, 2021. He was the husband of the late Mollie Braxton.

He is survived by two daughters, Linda Jones and Christine Braxton; one son, Edward Braxton III; three grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

A funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 22, 2021, at Scott Zion Baptist Church. Interment will be held in the church cemetery. The family is receiving friends at 228 Harris Road, Madison Heights. from 4 until 7 p.m. Community Funeral Home directing

Published by The News & Advance on Jun. 20, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
22
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Scott Zion Baptist Church
VA
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I were so very much sorry your lost will keep u in my prayers
Sylvie Wilson
Friend
July 5, 2021
jeSorry for your loss. I have always thought a lot of Uncle Sonny and tried to visit when he was in the hospital. He had a kind spirit and even though I didn´t see him often I will remember him. I will be praying comfort and strength for his family in the upcoming days.
Jennifer Braxton Broady
June 22, 2021
Sorry to hear of Uncle Sonny passing. You have my deepest sympathy. It saddens me that almost all our older family members are gone. But I will cherish great memories. Our family outings and Uncle Sonny helping us find Easter eggs wearing his plaid pants. I loved him and love each of you. I´ll be in politically incorrect and use childhood names - Pee Wee. Tiney and Brother. Terms of endearment and heart full of love. Cousin Dale
Gracie Anderson
Family
June 20, 2021
So sorry for your loss. Always enjoyed talking with your Dad at State Farm office of Jim Goff.
Doris Andrus
Work
June 20, 2021
