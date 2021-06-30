Edward "Eddie" Scott Burford
May 14, 1944 - June 24, 2021
Edward "Eddie" Scott Burford, 77, passed away at his home on Waugh's Ferry Farm, Naola, Virginia, on Thursday, 24, 2021.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Jack (Jr.) Otway Burford, and Roland Hugh Burford and sisters, Carolyn Burford Stinnette and Barbara Ann (Julie) Burford Brown, and Rosalie Eloise Burford Craft.
In addition to his wife, Eddie is survived by his sons, Edward "Scott" Burford Jr. (Leslie), and Bryan Burford (Lara; daughter, Christina Burford Dale (Thomas); stepchildren, Patricia Thomas, Kathleen Harvey, and Clifford Wilson Jr.; grandchildren, Sydney Rice, Jacob Brooks, Tyler, Layla, Grayson and Elyse Burford; step grandchildren, James Wilson, Vanessa Harvey, Taylor Emerson, James Emerson, and Bethany Thomas; great-grandchildren, Madilyn, Aalaya, and Cannon; sister, Aileen Young, Geraldine McConnell, and Rachel Burford Tomlin; and special nephew, Glenn Dameron Burford.
Eddie was born on May 14, 1944, at Waughs Ferry Farm which borders the James River in Amherst County. It is across the river from Waugh, Va. He was the son of Jackson Gustavas "Jack" Burford and Eloise Elizabeth Woodroof Burford. Waughs Ferry Farm has been in the family for generations. Eddie's great-grandfather and grandfather, Gustavus Jackson Burford and Malachi Dameron Burford, respectively, operated the ferry boat transporting passengers across the James River from Waugh, Va., to the landing on Waughs Ferry Farm. Eddie loved the farm and enjoyed the majority of his activities there. He enjoyed fishing with his nephew Mike Tomlin, swimming and target practicing. He also loved coon hunting and horse shoes in his younger years.
Since he was a young boy, Eddie's passion has always been farming and he was devoted to keeping the farm intact for the Burford's future generations. Eddie married his soulmate, Shelby Comer on March 30, 2002, who has been by his side since they said "I do". Whether it was baling or getting up hay, feeding the cows, or working on the tractors, whatever was required she did it. When it was needed she became his caregiver and nursed him throughout his illnesses, Parkinson's disease and COPD.
Eddie was a gentle man, easy going who loved his wife and family. Eddie's son, Bryan and family and Eddie's daughter, Christina and husband are building homes on the farm. With his wife, children, grandchildren, and family by his side, Eddie died peacefully knowing that the future of Waugh's Ferry Farm is in their capable hands.
The Burford family would like to thank each and every one for your prayers, food, visits, caregiving, ect., during this difficult time. Also, thank you for the donations after the devastating loss of equipment and buildings in the February 23, 2021 fire. We cannot express how much that meant to Eddie knowing that equipment could be replaced and farming could continue. The family would also like to extend a special thank you to the staff at Centra Hospice that assisted in Eddie's Care.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, July 3, 2021, at the Burford's residence (Waugh's Ferry Farm) on Waughs Ferry Crossing with the Rev. Tom Thomas officiating. Burial will follow in the Burford Family Cemetery on Waugh's Ferry Farm.
Whitten Monelison Chapel is assisting Burford family. To send online condolences, please visit www.whittenmonelison.com
.
Published by The News & Advance on Jun. 30, 2021.