Edward Spencer Graves II
1952 - 2021
BORN
1952
DIED
2021
ABOUT
Blue Ridge School
FUNERAL HOME
Tharp Funeral Home
220 Breezewood Drive
Lynchburg, VA
Edward Spencer Graves II

Edward Spencer Graves, II, 69, of Lynchburg, Virginia, died peacefully in his home on October 7, 2021. Ed was born July 1, 1952, in Lynchburg, Virginia, son of the late Margaret Tomlin Graves and Paul Gillespie Graves, Sr.

He is survived by his wife of 37 years, Kathleen Seifert Graves; his children, Edward Spencer Graves III, Cullen Gillespie Graves and wife, Anderson, and Kathleen Brogan Graves; his siblings, Margaret Graves Girling and Paul G. Graves Jr.; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Ed grew up in Lynchburg, Virginia at the family farm, Rosedale, on Graves Mill Road. He graduated from Blue Ridge School in St. George, Virginia and attended St. Andrew's University in Laurinburg, North Carolina. A builder by trade, Ed framed houses on the Outer Banks before working for R&RC and later Taylor Brothers back in Lynchburg. He led a project to complete his father's final wish, to see Graves Mill rebuilt on its original foundation on Rosedale farm. Ed's proudest job, though, was stay-at-home dad, helping to raise his three wonderful children. He was a fixture at his children's schools and around Lynchburg, serving lunches, coaching teams, and always there to give a ride (often with a stop at the T-Room).

Ed was at his happiest fishing on the Outer Banks at the family home in Southern Shores, camping on the Cow Pasture River, or cheering on his beloved Hoos.

A memorial service will be held 1 p.m. on Thursday, October 14, 2021, at Bella Rose, the original Graves Family Farm, 1220 Graves Mill Rd., Lynchburg, VA 24502. The family will receive friends at a reception immediately following the service.

In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to James River Day School or the Awareness Garden Foundation.

Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Lynchburg, is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit tharpfuneralhome.com.

Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory

Published by The News & Advance from Oct. 10 to Oct. 13, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
14
Memorial service
1:00p.m.
Bella Rose, the original Graves Family Farm
1220 Graves Mill Rd., Lynchburg, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Tharp Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
10 Entries
Kathy, I am so sorry to hear about Ed's passing. He was so kind to me (a transplant Texan) and will always live in my memory as one of the finest men I have known. He loved you and the children with all his heart and my heart goes out to you all during this oh so difficult time. xoxo Bonnie
Bonnie McMillian
Friend
January 11, 2022
Graves family, we send our condolences to all of you, we all loved Ed, and will miss him very much, always the kindest person and someone who valued people more than anything, we truly will miss him! All our love!
Steve and Shannon Justis
October 13, 2021
My condolences to you all.
Alan S. Van Clief
Friend
October 12, 2021
Ed, I sure was shocked to see your obit. I did not know you were sick. I am so sorry. Although, you and I did not spend that much time together, I knew we were friends. You are a good man and I have a lot of respect for you. God bless you and may you rest in peace.
Russell Wingfield
October 12, 2021
Kathy, you and your family are in my thoughts and prayers during this difficult time. I enjoyed reading about him. He seemed like a special person. Sending my love.
Mallory Sharman
Other
October 11, 2021
Dear Kathy, I'm saddened to hear that Ed passed away. He was a lovely man and a childhood friend. Please accept my love to you and for all of the kids.
Berkley Holston
October 11, 2021
Billy and I are so sorry to hear about Ed´s illness and passing. We send our deepest sympathy to you, Kathy, and your children, to Pete and all of the Graves families.
Laura Reed Howell
Family
October 10, 2021
Kathy, Sending you a Huge HUG and Prayers for you all! I'm so sorry
Teresa Hudson
October 10, 2021
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Ronald Thomas
Friend
October 10, 2021
Kathy and Family. I am so sorry to read of Ed's passing. I remember him coming in the office and he was always smiling and I enjoyed talking to him. My sympathy to you and your family.
Norma Jean Glass
Family
October 10, 2021
Showing 1 - 10 of 10 results