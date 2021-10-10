Edward Spencer Graves II
Edward Spencer Graves, II, 69, of Lynchburg, Virginia, died peacefully in his home on October 7, 2021. Ed was born July 1, 1952, in Lynchburg, Virginia, son of the late Margaret Tomlin Graves and Paul Gillespie Graves, Sr.
He is survived by his wife of 37 years, Kathleen Seifert Graves; his children, Edward Spencer Graves III, Cullen Gillespie Graves and wife, Anderson, and Kathleen Brogan Graves; his siblings, Margaret Graves Girling and Paul G. Graves Jr.; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Ed grew up in Lynchburg, Virginia at the family farm, Rosedale, on Graves Mill Road. He graduated from Blue Ridge School in St. George, Virginia and attended St. Andrew's University in Laurinburg, North Carolina. A builder by trade, Ed framed houses on the Outer Banks before working for R&RC and later Taylor Brothers back in Lynchburg. He led a project to complete his father's final wish, to see Graves Mill rebuilt on its original foundation on Rosedale farm. Ed's proudest job, though, was stay-at-home dad, helping to raise his three wonderful children. He was a fixture at his children's schools and around Lynchburg, serving lunches, coaching teams, and always there to give a ride (often with a stop at the T-Room).
Ed was at his happiest fishing on the Outer Banks at the family home in Southern Shores, camping on the Cow Pasture River, or cheering on his beloved Hoos.
A memorial service will be held 1 p.m. on Thursday, October 14, 2021, at Bella Rose, the original Graves Family Farm, 1220 Graves Mill Rd., Lynchburg, VA 24502. The family will receive friends at a reception immediately following the service.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to James River Day School or the Awareness Garden Foundation.
Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Lynchburg, is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit tharpfuneralhome.com
Published by The News & Advance from Oct. 10 to Oct. 13, 2021.