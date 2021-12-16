Menu
Edward Eugene "Gene" Hamilton
1964 - 2021
BORN
1964
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Whitten Monelison Chapel
3966 South Amherst Highway
Madison Heights, VA
Edward "Gene" Eugene Hamilton

Edward "Gene" Eugene Hamilton, 57, of Madison Heights and passed away on Saturday, December 11, 2021 at his residence. He was formerly of Saegertown, Pa.

Born in Cleveland, Ohio on April 4, 1964 he was a son of David and Lou Cinda Hamilton of Saegertown, Pa. He was a self-employed contractor, a veteran of the U.S. Navy and a 1982 graduate of Calvary Baptist Christian Academy, Meadville, Pa. He had lots of hobbies but loved most being outside and tinkering with cars.

He was preceded in death by a sister, Lynnette Hamilton.

In addition to his parents he is survived by his sister, Brenda Hamilton of Brookeville, Pa.; and his lifelong friends who were like family, David and Jayme Johnston of Lynchburg; and numerous nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be conducted at a later date.

In lieu of flowers please consider making donations to the Amherst County Humane Society.

To send online condolences to the family, please visit www.whittenmonelison.com.

Whitten Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Monelison Chapel is serving the family.

Published by The News & Advance on Dec. 16, 2021.
So sorry for your loss. Our prayers are with the family.
Dick & Delores Thompson
December 16, 2021
