Edward Arthur "Ned" Marshall
Edward Arthur "Ned" Marshall

Edward Arthur "Ned" Marshall, 88, of Bedford, passed away on Tuesday, April 12, 2022, at the Bedford Hospice House. Ned was predeceased by his wife of 41 year, Wylma Harper Marshall, who passed away in 2008.

Ned was lovingly raised by his aunt, Ms. Bee Marshall. He spent time in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean War and graduated from Virginia Tech in 1957.

He attended Bedford High School and participated in all four sports and was a member of the undefeated football team in 1951.

During his lifetime he contributed often to many organizations that were near and dear to his heart. He also was a lifetime member of the Masons.

He would like to lovingly acknowledge the years of care and attention Linda West provided. He is also survived by his cousin, Dick (Sheryl) Forbis of Carrboro, N.C.; and sister-in-law, Peggy Largen of Smyrna, Tenn.

Special thanks to Bedford Hospice Care for all the love and attention that they provided.

Condolences may be made to Linda West at 1026 Woodhaven Dr., Bedford, VA 24523.

A funeral service be conducted at 2 p.m. on Thursday, April 14, 2022, at Tharp Funeral Chapel, Bedford. Interment will follow in Oakwood Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Wednesday, April 13, 2022, at Tharp Funeral Home Bedford.

Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Bedford, is assisting the family. To send online condolences please visit tharpfuneralhome.com.

Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory

Published by The News & Advance on Apr. 13, 2022.
