Edward Brockenbrough McNally
1938 - 2021
BORN
1938
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Tharp Funeral Home
220 Breezewood Drive
Lynchburg, VA
Edward Brockenbrough McNally

Edward Brockenbrough McNally, 83, of Forest, passed away peacefully on Monday, September 13, 2021.

Born on May 2, 1938, in Lynchburg, Virginia, he was the son of the late Lawrence and Gladys McNally and grandson of Josephine and Edward Brockenbrough.

Eddie grew up in Lynchburg and attended Christchurch School and Hampden-Sydney College. He graduated from Lynchburg College. In 1964, he married Betty Patteson. He was in the National Guard stationed in Fort Knox, Ky. and was employed with National Gypsum for over 40 years. His true interests were managing his real estate investments and developing properties. He enjoyed farming, raising cattle, and building his home with Betty in Forest, Virginia. Eddie was a lifelong and active member at St. John's Episcopal Church.

He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Betty Patteson McNally and three children, Edward Brockenbrough McNally Jr. (Sheryl) of Roanoke, Va., Margaret McNally Keller (Herschel) of Lynchburg, Va., and Ashby Patteson McNally of Wilmington, N.C. Eddie also leaves behind seven grandchildren, Edward Brockenbrough McNally III, Anne Mims McNally, John West McNally, Carter Braxton Keller, Morgan McNally Keller, Macon Elizabeth McNally, and Marguerite Patteson McNally.

The family would like to extend their appreciation to the staff at Runk and Pratt for their care over the past several years.

The reception for friends at the home of Margaret and Herschel Keller HAS BEEN POSTPONED UNTIL A LATER DATE due to rising Covid cases.

A private family graveside service will be held at Spring Hill Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, please consider making a memorial contribution to Christchurch School or St. John's Episcopal Church.

Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Lynchburg, is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit tharpfuneralhome.com.

Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory

Published by The News & Advance from Sep. 16 to Sep. 19, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
20
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
The Home of Margaret and Herschel Keller
VA
Tharp Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
My sympathy goes out to Ed´s family and friends. I worked for him for a couple of years snd he was a kind gentleman. Sending love and prayers for peace.
Donnie Thompson
Work
September 16, 2021
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
lida taylor
Friend
September 16, 2021
So sorry for your loss. Remembering teen years are fond, and bring smiles. Bless you all.
Bob Stephens
School
September 16, 2021
