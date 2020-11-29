Edward P. Draney
October 23, 1936 - November 26, 2020
Edward P. Draney, "Ed" to all his friends, left this world on November 26, 2020, to meet his Redeemer. Ed was born in Newark, N.J., on October 23, 1936, to Robert and Jane Draney. Following World War II, Ed was raised by his maternal grandparents. Ed and Kate Riordan instilled in him the value of care for others and a love of his Irish heritage.
Ed married his one true love, Margaret, in 1957. Shortly after, Uncle Sam called and Ed was drafted into the U.S. Army, where he served with pride in Europe during the Cold War. He completed two years active duty, and two years active Army Reserve. Ed completed his B.A. at Monmouth University, and his M.B.A. at The George Washington University. In 1969 Ed began a new job and the family made Virginia their home.
Fire, Life Safety, and Communications were Ed's primary career for more than 25 years. Ed was humbled to be involved in groundbreaking product changes and new technologies resulting from the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA).
Ed loved golf, history, and economics; unfortunately, Ed's golf score never matched his love of the game. But he never quit trying.
Margaret Heliker Draney, Ed's loving wife of 62 years survives him. Ed is also survived by his three children and their families, Katharine Draney Claytor and her husband, Stephen, Susan Draney Schick and her husband, William, and Patrick Riordan Draney and his wife, Renee Holt Draney. Also surviving him are seven grandchildren and families, George Schick and his wife, Dr. Bernadette Blanchfield, Andrew Schick and his wife, Britt Schick, William Schick, Dr. Emily Claytor, William Claytor, Gracyn Draney, and Hailey Draney.
A funeral mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m., Saturday, December 12, 2020, at Holy Cross Catholic Church, Lynchburg, Virginia, by the Rev. Msgr. J. Kenneth Rush and Fr. Jay Biber. Interment will follow at 12 p.m. at Old City Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the church thirty minutes prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may take the form of contributions to Holy Cross Catholic Church, JOY Fund, which provides support to parishioners in need. Contributions may be mailed to 710 Clay Street Lynchburg, VA 24504.
Heritage Funeral Service and Crematory 427 Graves Mill Road Lynchburg (434) 239-2405 is assisting the family. Memories and thoughts may be shared with the family at www.heritagefuneralandcremation.com
Published by The News & Advance on Nov. 29, 2020.