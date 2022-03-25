Menu
Edward Rucker Patterson
1928 - 2022
BORN
1928
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Updike Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Bedford
1140 West Lynchburg Salem Turnpike
Bedford, VA
Edward Rucker Patterson

January 13, 1928 - March 23, 2022

Edward Rucker Patterson, 94 of Bedford, passed away on Wednesday, March 23, 2022 at Centra Lynchburg General Hospital. He was born on Friday, January 13, 1928 in Bedford County, a son of the late Kyle H. Patterson and Lura Johnson Patterson. He was also preceded in death by a sister, Maybelle Patterson.

He was a lifelong farmer and gardener, and avid hunter and fisherman, retired from Rubatex and was a proud veteran of his time in the U.S. Army having served in Korea. He was a dedicated good neighbor to his community and a lifelong member of Nicopolis United Methodist Church where he taught Sunday School for over forty years and was also a lay speaker and sang in the choir.

He leaves to cherish his memory his wife of 64 years, Magdaline Bolling Patterson; his daughter, Janet P Bowyer (Mark); his son, Kevin Rucker Patterson (Brenda); his grandchildren, Hannah B. Thomas (Zac), Kyle E. Patterson as well as his sister, Jean P. Bennett and a large extended family of Pattersons, Johnsons and Bollings.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to Nicopolis Cemetery Fund, Carleen Bowyer, 1751 Goggin Ford Road, Bedford, VA 24523.

We are grateful for the loving care of the VA Home care staff.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 26, 2022 at Nicopolis United Methodist Church with the Rev. Russ Alden and the Rev. Randy Parker officiating. Interment, with full military honors by American Legion Post 36 and Gretna DAV Post 232 will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends from 5 until 7 p.m. on Friday evening at Updike Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Bedford.

Published by The News & Advance on Mar. 25, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
25
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Updike Funeral Chapel, Bedford
1140 West Lynchburg Salem Turnpike, Bedford, VA
Mar
26
Funeral service
11:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
Nicopolis United Methodist Church
1158 Nicopolis Drive, Bedford, VA
Mar
26
Interment
12:00p.m. - 12:30p.m.
Nicopolis United Methodist Church Cemetery
1158 Nicopolis Drive, Bedford, VA
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Edward was one of the finest men in Bedford County. He was so devoted to our little country church, Nicopolis UMC. So devoted to his family and friends of the community. Blessings to his family and friends. Laura Jane Bradley
Laura Jane Bradley
Friend
March 24, 2022
