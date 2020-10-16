Menu
Search
Menu
The News & Advance
The News & Advance HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Edward Thomas Arthur
1940 - 2020
BORN
1940
DIED
2020
Edward Thomas Arthur

Edward Thomas Arthur, 80, of Rustburg, died on Tuesday, October 13, 2020.

He was born in Bedford County, on August 11, 1940, a son of the late Edward Jackson Arthur and Frances Louise Hall. He proudly served his country in the United States Navy.

Edward is survived by his companion of 40 years, Linda Wilson.

Per his wishes no services will be held.

Arrangements by Burch-Messier Funeral Home, Bedford, 540-586-7360.

To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by The News & Advance on Oct. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.