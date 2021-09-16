Edward Marshall Ware Sr.
Edward Marshall Ware Sr., 83 of Lynchburg, passed away on Tuesday, September 14, 2021 at Lynchburg General Hospital.
He was born on March 5, 1938 in Amherst County, son of the late Charlie Ashton Ware and Mary Williams Ware.
Ed owned Ware's Glass Shop in Lynchburg for 40 years and everyone knew him around town as "The Glass Man". He loved playing golf with his golf buddies at Colonial Hills. Ed's favorite daily outing was visiting his cabin in the woods in Naola where he would watch Western movies and visit with wildlife. He made sure all of his critters had food, especially his pet squirrel. He loved watching his younger grandchildren play sports and he never met a stranger. He will be greatly missed by all of his friends and family.
He is survived by his loving wife of 45 years, Nancy Stinson Ware; and his children, Marshall Ware and his wife, Jane, Linda Wilson and her husband, Philip, Carol Joslyn and her husband, Will, Teresa Tydlacka and her husband, Brian and Joey Ware and his wife, Kate; his grandchildren, Galen Ware, Maitlin Ware, Omri Ware, Tyler Wilson, Riley Wilson, Heather Allen, Allie Tydlacka, Hunter Tydlacka, Logan Ware, Ashley Ware and four great-grandchildren. Ed is also survived by his siblings, Wade Ware, Lucy Lawless, Louise Wood, Arlene Campbell, Doris Dalton and Rosa Brunner.
The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. on Friday, September 17, 2021 at Whitten Timberlake Chapel.
A funeral service celebrating his life will be held on Saturday, September 18, 2021 at 11 a.m. at Whitten Timberlake Chapel with the Reverend Janet Hawkins officiating. Interment will follow at Fort Hill Memorial Park.
The family requests that memorial contributions be made to the Lynchburg Humane Society, 1211 Old Graves Mill Rd, Lynchburg, VA 24502.
To send condolences online, please visit www.whittentimberlake.com
Published by The News & Advance on Sep. 16, 2021.