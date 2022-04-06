Menu
Edward "Ed" Younger III
1944 - 2022
BORN
1944
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Mullins & Thompson Funeral Service
1621 Jefferson Davis Highway
Fredericksburg, VA
Edward Younger III

July 14, 1944 - March 31, 2022

Edward Franklin Younger, III of Spotsylvania, Virginia, passed away on March 29, 2022, at BridgePoint Capitol Hill Hospital, Washington, D.C. He was the husband of Rita DeJarnette Younger.

He was born in Lynchburg, Virginia, on July 14, 1944, the son of the late Edward Franklin Younger Jr. and Nell English Younger. He graduated from E.C. Glass High School in Lynchburg, Virginia in 1962. Then he graduated from Hampden-Sydney College in 1966, where he was awarded a BA degree in Economics. He was awarded a LL.B. Degree from the University of Richmond, T.C. Williams School of Law in 1969. He was an Assistant Commonwealth Attorney in Arlington County. He has traveled extensively, including independent study of the British Legal System and the INNS of Court in London, England. He has traveled throughout Europe, Turkey, Afghanistan, Nepal and India. He had 53 years of law practice and was a member of the Fredericksburg Area Bar Association and Virginia State Bar.

He was predeceased by two sisters, Katherine Lee Younger and Grace Gilliam Younger and his beloved Olde English Bulldogge, Madison.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by his sons, Geoffrey Edward Younger (Sheri) of Bainbridge Island, Washington, and Evan Joseph Younger of Atlanta, Georgia; two grandsons, Harrison and Bryce Younger of Bainbridge Island, Washington; one brother, George Younger of Vienna, Virginia; two stepsons, Jonathan Pillow and Jeremy Pillow; and a special great-niece, Sommer Grace Short.

A celebration of Ed's life will be held Saturday, April 9, 2022, at Mullins and Thompson Funeral Service. Visitation will be held 2 p.m., and the memorial service will be held at 3 p.m., followed by a reception at the funeral home.

Online condolences may be shared at www.mullinsthompsonfredericksburg.com for the Younger family.

Mullins and Thompson Funeral Service

1621 Emancipation Hwy., Fredericksburg, VA 22401
Published by The News & Advance on Apr. 6, 2022.
Rita, I am so sorry to hear of Ed's passing. He was always so kind and welcoming to us. I am sure he will be greatly missed. Blessings and prayers as you endure this difficult time.
Glen Lawhorne
April 6, 2022
