Effie Louise Mays
February 14, 1922 - June 13, 2021
Effie Louise Mays, 99, of Roseland, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Sunday, June 13, 2021. Born in Woodson, on February 14, 1922, she was a daughter of the late Josh Campbell and Ora Lee Maddox Campbell.
Effie loved the Lord and had been a faithful member of Kingswood Baptist Church, proudly holding the title for many years as their oldest living member. She loved walking in the mountains and could frequently be found combing the ground for ginseng. Effie also enjoyed working in the garden.
She is survived by three sons, Kenneth Wright (Linda) of Amherst, Sammy Wright (Beverly) of Roseland, and James Mays (Carlene) of Madison Heights; one daughter, Janie Campbell of Madison Heights; one brother, Clayton Campbell (Betty) of Stuarts Draft; 13 grandchildren, 30 great-grandchildren, and 28 great great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved husbands, Henry J. Mays and Jasper Wright; a son, Warren Wright; a son-in-law, Sonny Campbell; three brothers, four sisters, and two grandsons.
A funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, June 19, 2021, at Byrum-Parr Funeral Home by Pastor Carroll Martin and Pastor Larry Fitzgerald. Burial will follow in Amherst Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. on Friday, June 18, 2021, at the funeral home.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to all the nurses and staff of Centra Hospice for all their loving care shown to their loved one, and especially to her daughter, Janie, and granddaughters, Kim and Robin, who became her caregivers.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to Kingswood Baptist Church, Building Fund, P.O. Box 104, Arrington, VA 22922.
Byrum-Parr Funeral Home, Inc.
7661 Patrick Henry Hwy., Roseland, VA 22967
Published by The News & Advance on Jun. 16, 2021.