Effie Louise Mays
1922 - 2021
BORN
1922
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Byrum-Parr Funeral Home, Inc.
7661 Patrick Henry Highway
Roseland, VA
Effie Louise Mays

February 14, 1922 - June 13, 2021

Effie Louise Mays, 99, of Roseland, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Sunday, June 13, 2021. Born in Woodson, on February 14, 1922, she was a daughter of the late Josh Campbell and Ora Lee Maddox Campbell.

Effie loved the Lord and had been a faithful member of Kingswood Baptist Church, proudly holding the title for many years as their oldest living member. She loved walking in the mountains and could frequently be found combing the ground for ginseng. Effie also enjoyed working in the garden.

She is survived by three sons, Kenneth Wright (Linda) of Amherst, Sammy Wright (Beverly) of Roseland, and James Mays (Carlene) of Madison Heights; one daughter, Janie Campbell of Madison Heights; one brother, Clayton Campbell (Betty) of Stuarts Draft; 13 grandchildren, 30 great-grandchildren, and 28 great great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved husbands, Henry J. Mays and Jasper Wright; a son, Warren Wright; a son-in-law, Sonny Campbell; three brothers, four sisters, and two grandsons.

A funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, June 19, 2021, at Byrum-Parr Funeral Home by Pastor Carroll Martin and Pastor Larry Fitzgerald. Burial will follow in Amherst Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. on Friday, June 18, 2021, at the funeral home.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to all the nurses and staff of Centra Hospice for all their loving care shown to their loved one, and especially to her daughter, Janie, and granddaughters, Kim and Robin, who became her caregivers.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to Kingswood Baptist Church, Building Fund, P.O. Box 104, Arrington, VA 22922.

Byrum-Parr Funeral Home, Inc.

7661 Patrick Henry Hwy., Roseland, VA 22967

Published by The News & Advance on Jun. 16, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
18
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Byrum-Parr Funeral Home, Inc.
7661 Patrick Henry Highway, Roseland, VA
Jun
19
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Byrum-Parr Funeral Home, Inc.
7661 Patrick Henry Highway, Roseland, VA
Sending prayers for family
Cecil & Sarah Campbell
June 22, 2021
My Heart was broken into as I said a final goodbye to my Grandmother on 6/13 at 5pm. Grandma was 99 years old. She had been ready to go home for along time. Her and my Grandaddy had shared the same birthday 2/14 which is Valentines day it was so sweet! Now as fate would have it they share the same date of death on 6/13, only granddaddy passed away in 1985. Now!! They are finally reunited together in Heaven. What a Blessed reunion that must be. Grandma's faith in the Lord, her love for her family, was such a huge impact on her whole family. She has always been such a great Godly inspiration and light to all that knew her. She had such a sweet soul. She was a great example of what a Godly mother, Wife, and Grandmother should be. She Loved the Lord with all her heart! This is where her strength came from for everything she endured in life. She had battled with cancer on and off for years. No matter what happened or what she was going through she never lost her Faith or Hope in the Lord and she would always say "The Lord sure has been good to me" Even though Grandma couldn't read or write and didn't drive. She went to church every Sunday if she had a ride. Until she was not physically able to go anymore. Then she watched it on TV and listened to it on the radio. She learned by listening to God's word and through Praying. Grandma was like a 2nd mom to me. Alot of us grandkids stayed with grandma growing up. My sister and I stayed there in the summer during the week and our parents would get us on the weekend. She taught me how to pray at night before we would go to bed. She would get down on her knees next to the bed and pray for her whole family by name she would be down there sometimes for 20 to 30 mins Praying. I know her prayers for her family is the reason alot of us have stayed safe over the years. She was a prayer warrior!! learned so much from her over the years. But mostly her Faith in God, her Love for her family and her fight to never give up, and all the loving memories Is what I will carry with me and pass down to my own Grandkids. I Miss you so much already Grandma. But I know you are rejoicing in heaven, walking around pain free. Your at peace and Happy to be reunited with all your loved ones, you have so many of them there that have been waiting on you. What a Glorious day to think about when one day we shall all be reunited again. But until then I will carry you in my heart always. I Love you Grandmaw!!! Thank you Lord for Blessing me with such a Sweet and Loving Grandmother for 99 years!! I must say "God Sure has been good to me."
My Heart was broken into as I said a final goodbye to my Grandmother on 6/13 at 5pm. Grandma was 99 years old. She had been ready to go home for along time. Her and my Grandaddy had shared the same birthday 2/14 which is Valentines day it was so sweet! Now as fate would have it they share the same date of death on 6/13, only granddaddy passed away in 1985. Now!! They are finally reunited together in Heaven. What a Blessed reunion that must be. Grandma's faith in the Lord, her love for her family, was such a huge impact on her whole family. She has always been such a great Godly inspiration and light to all that knew her. She had such a sweet soul. She was a great example of what a Godly mother, Wife, and Grandmother should be. She Loved the Lord with all her heart! This is where her strength came from for everything she endured in life. She had battled with cancer on and off for years. No matter what happened or what she was going through she never lost her Faith or Hope in the Lord and she would always say "The Lord sure has been good to me" Even though Grandma couldn't read or write and didn't drive. She went to church every Sunday if she had a ride. Until she was not physically able to go anymore. Then she watched it on TV and listened to it on the radio. She learned by listening to God's word and through Praying. Grandma was like a 2nd mom to me. Alot of us grandkids stayed with grandma growing up. My sister and I stayed there in the summer during the week and our parents would get us on the weekend. She taught me how to pray at night before we would go to bed. She would get down on her knees next to the bed and pray for her whole family by name she would be down there sometimes for 20 to 30 mins Praying. I know her prayers for her family is the reason alot of us have stayed safe over the years. She was a prayer warrior!! I learned so much from her over the years. But mostly her Faith in God, her Love for her family and her fight to never give up, and all the loving memories Is what I will carry with me and pass down to my own Grandkids. I Miss you so much already Grandma. But I know you are rejoicing in heaven, walking around pain free. Your at peace and Happy to be reunited with all your loved ones, you have so many of them there that have been waiting on you. What a Glorious day to think about when one day we shall all be reunited again. But until then I will carry you in my heart always. I Love you Grandmaw!!! Thank you Lord for Blessing me with such a Sweet and Loving Grandmother for 99 years!! I must say "God Sure has been good to me."
Arnita Campbell Combs
Family
June 17, 2021
James we were sorry to hear about your mother. You and your family are in our thoughts and prayers.
James Bane , Shelia
June 16, 2021
