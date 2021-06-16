My Heart was broken into as I said a final goodbye to my Grandmother on 6/13 at 5pm. Grandma was 99 years old. She had been ready to go home for along time. Her and my Grandaddy had shared the same birthday 2/14 which is Valentines day it was so sweet! Now as fate would have it they share the same date of death on 6/13, only granddaddy passed away in 1985. Now!! They are finally reunited together in Heaven. What a Blessed reunion that must be. Grandma's faith in the Lord, her love for her family, was such a huge impact on her whole family. She has always been such a great Godly inspiration and light to all that knew her. She had such a sweet soul. She was a great example of what a Godly mother, Wife, and Grandmother should be. She Loved the Lord with all her heart! This is where her strength came from for everything she endured in life. She had battled with cancer on and off for years. No matter what happened or what she was going through she never lost her Faith or Hope in the Lord and she would always say "The Lord sure has been good to me" Even though Grandma couldn't read or write and didn't drive. She went to church every Sunday if she had a ride. Until she was not physically able to go anymore. Then she watched it on TV and listened to it on the radio. She learned by listening to God's word and through Praying. Grandma was like a 2nd mom to me. Alot of us grandkids stayed with grandma growing up. My sister and I stayed there in the summer during the week and our parents would get us on the weekend. She taught me how to pray at night before we would go to bed. She would get down on her knees next to the bed and pray for her whole family by name she would be down there sometimes for 20 to 30 mins Praying. I know her prayers for her family is the reason alot of us have stayed safe over the years. She was a prayer warrior!! learned so much from her over the years. But mostly her Faith in God, her Love for her family and her fight to never give up, and all the loving memories Is what I will carry with me and pass down to my own Grandkids. I Miss you so much already Grandma. But I know you are rejoicing in heaven, walking around pain free. Your at peace and Happy to be reunited with all your loved ones, you have so many of them there that have been waiting on you. What a Glorious day to think about when one day we shall all be reunited again. But until then I will carry you in my heart always. I Love you Grandmaw!!! Thank you Lord for Blessing me with such a Sweet and Loving Grandmother for 99 years!! I must say "God Sure has been good to me."

Arnita Campbell Combs Family June 17, 2021