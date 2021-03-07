Menu
Elaine Buchin Blaser
1937 - 2021
Elaine Buchin Blaser

March 29, 1937 - March 3, 2021

Elaine Buchin Blaser, 83, of Lynchburg, Va., died on Wednesday, March 3, 2021.

Born in Ohio, she was a daughter of the late Henry Louis Buchin and Marie Louise Semon Buchin. She was of the Presbyterian faith.

She was the loving and devoted wife of Earl Lee Blaser Jr. for 64 years; wonderful mother to Scott Blaser and Laura Blaser (Krista) and grandmother to Casey Blaser.

Heritage Funeral Service and Crematory, (434) 239-2405 is assisting the family. Memories and thoughts can be shared with the family at www.heritagefuneralandcremation.com.

Linda Pohl
Family
March 21, 2021
