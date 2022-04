Elaine Marie Dolinger



Elaine Marie Dolinger, 61, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, December 11, 2020.



She is survived by the love of her life, Ed Wood; also her mother, Christine Dolinger and her sisters, Betty Layne (Roger) and Gloria Wood.



Remembrance will be held at a later date.



Published by The News & Advance on Dec. 17, 2020.