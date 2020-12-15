Elaine Fitch Panzarino
Elaine Fitch Panzarino, 97, of Lynchburg, died on Saturday, December 12, 2020. Born on May 13, 1923, in Silver Grove, Kentucky, she was a daughter of the late Claude Elsom Fitch and Evelyn Brumfield Fitch. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased in death by her husband, Vito Anthony Panzarino.
She is survived by her children, Victoria Norberg and her husband, Jerry, and William Vincent Panzarino and his wife, Barbara; three grandchildren, Michelle Currier, Andy Panzarino, and Kristin Cassidy; and five great-grandchildren.
In addition to her husband, and her parents, she was preceded in death by a son, Michael Richard Panzarino.
Mom's primary earthly love were her children. She loved each one of us equally. Her second love was for animals. Cats and birds were her favorites; however, she was an advocate for all animals and gave generously to the human society. Her love for needlework, cross stitch, needle point, etc. was more of an addiction than a love; however, she did beautiful work and derived great joy from her completed projects. She gave most of her needlework to others. Nature brought mom great delight. She marveled in God's creations daily and was so appreciative. Above all, mom loved the Lord and her church, Trinity Episcopal. She has been a member since the early 1970's. Accomplished in English and grammar, she expressed herself beautifully, served as secretary of the vestry for over 20 years and kept a daily journal. My mom was a beautiful soul who gave me life and graced my life and this earth with her great love.
A graveside service will be held on Friday, December 18, 2020, at 11 a.m., in Trinity Episcopal Church Cemetery, 104 Walnut Hollow Road, Lynchburg.
Memorial contributions may be made to The Lynchburg Humane Society, 1211 Old Graves Mill Road, Lynchburg, VA 24502.
Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Lynchburg, is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit www.tharpfuneralhome.com
Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory
Published by The News & Advance on Dec. 15, 2020.