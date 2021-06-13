Menu
Eldon Maynard "Pete" Peterson
1932 - 2021
Eldon Maynard "Pete" Peterson

June 22, 1932 - January 9, 2021

Eldon Maynard "Pete" Peterson, 88, of Rustburg, Va. passed away on Saturday, January 9, 2021. He was the husband of Nancy Hart Peterson.

A celebration of Pete's life and faith will be held at 11 a.m., on Saturday, June 19, 2021 in the chapel of Heritage Baptist Church, Lynchburg, Va. For those who may be unable to attend in person, the church will be livestreaming the service. For link to funeral service, please be in touch with Heritage Baptist Church.

