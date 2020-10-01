Eldred Lee Milton
Eldred Lee Milton, 101, of Phenix, passed away on Tuesday, September 29, 2020, at Heritage Hall Nursing Home in Brookneal. He was the husband of the late Florence Moyer Milton.
Mr. Milton was born in Charlotte County, on July 18, 1919, a son of the late John Wiley Milton and Grace Payne Milton. He was a member of Roanoke Presbyterian Church, a U.S. Army veteran of World War II and Korea and a retired auto mechanic.
He is survived by one son, Jeff Milton (Nancy) of Lynchburg; one brother, Lowell Milton of Lynchburg; one sister, Ann M. Jeter of Chester; one grand-godchild, Carrie Smith-Parrett of Oxford, Miss.; a number of nieces and nephews; and special friends, Carol Smith of Lynchburg, Rayleen Harris of Brookneal, and Gretchen Brown of Phenix. He was preceded in death by three brothers, Spider, Tom and Thomas Milton; and two sisters, Jean Carroll and Lillian Milton.
The family would like to thank the staff at Heritage Hall for their loving care during the last years of his life.
A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, October 3, 2020, at Roanoke Presbyterian Church by the Rev. Herndon Jeffreys. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. Military rites will be performed at the grave by American Legion Post #104 of Appomattox.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.
Memorial contributions may be made to Roanoke Presbyterian Church, c/o Mike Milton, 584 Cedar Tavern Rd., Brookneal, VA 24528, or the All-American Mutt Rescue, 5491 Johnson Mountain Rd., Huddleston, VA 24104.
Henderson Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Brookneal is assisting the family. Condolences may be sent by visiting www.hendersonfuneral.net
.