Eleanor Maddox Dowdy
Eleanor Maddox Dowdy, 90, of Gladys, passed away on Monday, March 21, 2022, at Lynchburg General Hospital.
Born in Nelson County, on July 7, 1931, she was a daughter of the late Samuel Maddox and Emma Maddox. She was a member of Clifford Baptist Church and a retired inspector with B &W.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Jacqueline Shifflett and four siblings.
She is survived by her two daughters, Carolyn Williams and her husband, Lowell, of Gladys, and Sue Tolley and her husband, Ronnie, of Kenbridge; three siblings, Thomas Maddox and his wife, Joyce, of Amherst, Vernie Angus of Waynesboro, and Shirley Foster of Monroe; four grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
A memorial service will be conducted 1 p.m. Tuesday, March 29, 2022, at Clifford Baptist Church with Pastor Mike Fitzgerald officiating.
In lieu of flowers please consider making donations to Clifford Baptist Church.
.
Published by The News & Advance on Mar. 27, 2022.