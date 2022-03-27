Menu
The News & Advance
Eleanor Maddox Dowdy
FUNERAL HOME
Whitten Monelison Chapel
3966 South Amherst Highway
Madison Heights, VA
UPCOMING SERVICE
Memorial service
Mar, 29 2022
1:00p.m.
Clifford Baptist Church
Eleanor Maddox Dowdy

Eleanor Maddox Dowdy, 90, of Gladys, passed away on Monday, March 21, 2022, at Lynchburg General Hospital.

Born in Nelson County, on July 7, 1931, she was a daughter of the late Samuel Maddox and Emma Maddox. She was a member of Clifford Baptist Church and a retired inspector with B &W.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Jacqueline Shifflett and four siblings.

She is survived by her two daughters, Carolyn Williams and her husband, Lowell, of Gladys, and Sue Tolley and her husband, Ronnie, of Kenbridge; three siblings, Thomas Maddox and his wife, Joyce, of Amherst, Vernie Angus of Waynesboro, and Shirley Foster of Monroe; four grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

A memorial service will be conducted 1 p.m. Tuesday, March 29, 2022, at Clifford Baptist Church with Pastor Mike Fitzgerald officiating.

In lieu of flowers please consider making donations to Clifford Baptist Church.

To send online condolences to the family, please visit www.whittenmonelison.com.

Whitten Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Monelison Chapel is serving the family.

Published by The News & Advance on Mar. 27, 2022.
